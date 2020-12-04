  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica still plans to negotiate with the IMF, Alvarado says

December 3, 2020
International Monetary Fund logo

International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo. ()

President Carlos Alvarado still intends for Costa Rica to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address the country’s looming financial crisis.

In an interview with the daily La Nación, President Alvarado confirmed Costa Rica would still seek assistance from the IMF, an approach that had previously drawn criticism from various sectors.

“The answer is yes, let’s go to the International Monetary Fund,” Alvarado told La Nación.

“We will attend, procure and seek the route of the Monetary Fund as part of that solution of the stabilization of the country’s finances.”

Alvarado explained he had instructed Finance Minister Elian Villegas against mentioning Costa Rica’s IMF plans during last month’s multi-stakeholder dialogues. Saying he took responsibility for any confusion, Alvarado said he has the responsibility to ensure financial stability “if the solutions [decided by the dialogue] are not enough.”

“Costa Rica needs, yes or yes, an adjustment,” Alvarado said. “If we do nothing, the adjustment will be given by itself and will be like that of the 1980s. And it’s very painful. So, yes or yes, we need that adjustment.”

Alvarado indicated that further details about the decisions reached in the multi-sectoral dialogue and about negotiations with the IMF will be announced later this month.

Costa Rica’s original IMF proposal

In September, the IMF confirmed it had begun conversations with Costa Rica for a since-suspended loan request.

The original proposal was for a $1.75 billion loan distributed over a period of three years. The Presidency argued it had favorable terms and was a necessary step to keep Costa Rica’s debts at a manageable level, allowing the government to spend less on interest payments and more on social programs.

However, the planned IMF discussions faced significant internal scrutiny. When a country borrows through the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as Costa Rica intended, it “commits to undertake policies to overcome economic and structural problems,” according to the financial entity.

The Presidency’s proposal relied too heavily on new taxes rather than on other cost-saving measures, critics said.

Following the backlash, Costa Rica in October withdrew its planned IMF-related economic measures.

Related posts:

  1. President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal
  2. Costa Rican Presidency makes its case for IMF loan
  3. IMF predicts ‘partial and uneven’ recovery in Latin America due to Covid-19

You may be interested

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday
Costa Rica
2206 views
Costa Rica
2206 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 4, 2020

Happy Friday from The Tico Times! Here's the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.…

Unemployment and underemployment rates remain high in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2272 views
Costa Rica
2272 views

Unemployment and underemployment rates remain high in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 3, 2020

Unemployment in Costa Rica was 21.9% in the August-October quarter, slightly lower than the previous period but still significantly higher than the…

Saprissa, Alajuelense qualify for Champions League
News
1075 views
News
1075 views

Saprissa, Alajuelense qualify for Champions League

The Tico Times - December 3, 2020

Costa Rica's two most-popular soccer clubs will represent the country at the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Deportivo Saprissa and Liga…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

 - Dec 04, 2020
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Unemployment and underemployment rates remain high in Costa Rica

 - Dec 03, 2020
Saprissa vs. Montreal Impact
News

Saprissa, Alajuelense qualify for Champions League

 - Dec 03, 2020
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Costa Rica

CCSS conducts ‘mega transfer’ of COVID patients from full hospital

 - Dec 03, 2020
Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Dec 03, 2020
In the mountains of San Cristóbal, in La Lucha Sin Fin you will find the José Figueres Ferrer Museum.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica celebrates 72nd anniversary of army abolition by inaugurating museum

 - Dec 02, 2020