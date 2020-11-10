  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica receives $54.1 million from Green Climate Fund for reducing emissions

November 10, 2020
A green heaven up above in Monteverde.

A green heaven up above in Monteverde. (Lindsay Fendt / The Tico Times)

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) awarded Costa Rica $54.1 million for the protection of forests, in recognition of the country’s achievements in reducing emissions, the government reported Tuesday.

The non-reimbursable funds were granted in the form of “payment for results,” through which the GCF recognizes the efforts of countries to respond to the climate crisis and provides funds to continue with policies it considers successful.

“The financial support in which this international recognition is translated will allow us to strengthen two key programs,” the Minister of the Environment, Andrea Meza, said in a statement.

She cited the Payment for Environmental Services (PSA) program, which allocates funds to the preservation of forests and benefits 24,000 people, and the Forest Fire Control program.

The minister stressed that the financial crisis facing the Central American country, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, put those two programs in danger.

Costa Rica thus became the first country in Central America to receive resources from the GCF, a mechanism created within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The fund accepted the proposal made by Costa Rica to recognize the capture of 14.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide via its forests in the 2014-2015 period.

The PSA program provides resources to owners who preserve forests. It has been considered essential for Costa Rica to increase its forest cover from about 25% in the 1980s to 52% today.

The Costa Rican territory is home to 6% of the planet’s biodiversity, according to official figures.

Most PSA projects are financed with a tax on hydrocarbons, but the government acknowledged that the pandemic caused a severe drop in those revenues.

“Costa Rica shows the world that environmental sustainability is economically viable and socially inclusive,” said José Vicente Troya Rodríguez, representative of the UN Development Program (UNDP) in the country.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica bets on carbon offsets to conserve environment, support eco-tourism
  2. ‘Nature is our life insurance,’ says Costa Rica’s Minister of Environment
  3. World Conservation Congress postponed (again) due to Covid-19

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s coronavirus situation: A closer look
Costa Rica
21246 views
Costa Rica
21246 views

Costa Rica’s coronavirus situation: A closer look

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 10, 2020

Eight months after the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Costa Rica, we take a look at how the country is doing:…

Hurricane season breaks record for number of named storms
Costa Rica
2442 views
Costa Rica
2442 views

Hurricane season breaks record for number of named storms

AFP - November 10, 2020

This year's hurricane season has seen a record 29 named tropical storms wreak havoc across the southeastern United States, the…

Tico Talk: 10 Spanish expressions for expats and tourists
Arts & Culture
14562 views
Arts & Culture
14562 views

Tico Talk: 10 Spanish expressions for expats and tourists

Christopher Howard - November 10, 2020

You can’t call yourself fluent in Costa Rican Spanish unless you understand its slang. Over the past months, we have…

LATEST NEWS

Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s coronavirus situation: A closer look

 - Nov 10, 2020
Hurricane Eta threatens Nicaragua as a major Category 4 storm on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

Hurricane season breaks record for number of named storms

 - Nov 10, 2020
Marino Ballena National Park
Arts & Culture

Tico Talk: 10 Spanish expressions for expats and tourists

 - Nov 10, 2020
Dollar, exchange rate
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

 - Nov 10, 2020
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will not extend driver’s license grace period beyond November 18

 - Nov 09, 2020
View of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in the municipality of La Lima, department of Cortes, Honduras, on November 8, 2020.
Central America

Eta toll rises to at least 57 in hard-hit Honduras

 - Nov 09, 2020