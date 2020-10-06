Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Panama Canal breaks cargo record despite pandemic, US-China trade war

October 5, 2020
Panama canal

The cargo ship Cosco Houston crosses the Cocoli Locks during a test at the Panama Canal on June 23, 2016. (Rodrigo Arangua/AFP)

The Panama Canal broke its cargo transit record in fiscal year 2020 with the passage of 475 million tons through its waters, despite the pandemic and the trade war between the United States and China, an official source reported Monday.

From October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, 475.1 million tons crossed the canal, announced the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

That tonnage is 1% higher than the previous record, obtained in the previous fiscal year, when 469 million tons were transported through the canal.

However, the ACP acknowledged that the mark reached is 4% lower than initially projected.

In addition, 13,369 vessels crossed the Panamanian isthmus, slightly below the previous year and 2% fewer than expected.

“Fiscal year 2020 was marked by the trade war between the United States and China, the tightening of environmental policies in the maritime industry and, of course, the pandemic, which continues to impact the world economy,” the ACP said in a statement.

According to the ACP, 3.5% of world trade passes through this 80-kilometer canal. Its main users are the United States, China and Japan, and it facilitates routes from Asia to the North American east coast.

Container ships remained the most important segment, contributing 166.3 million tons, or 35% of total cargo.

The canal authority highlighted that the fiscal year that has just concluded “presented two different scenarios” due to the pandemic.

On the one hand, the first semester “was above projected expectations.” But during the second semester, the new coronavirus “disrupted life and the world economy.”

According to the ACP, the months with the worst results were from May to July, with a reduction of around 20% in transits — mainly in the segments of passenger ships, vehicle carriers and liquefied natural gas.

The Panama Canal “reflects the trends of the global economy,” for which this year a contraction of between 5% and 6% is expected as a result of the pandemic, said the ACP, based on estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The United States, the main user of the canal, could see its economy contract up to 8%.

 

No related posts.

You may be interested

Costa Rica allowing bars and casinos to reopen
Costa Rica
21360 views
Costa Rica
21360 views

Costa Rica allowing bars and casinos to reopen

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 5, 2020

Costa Rica will permit bars and certain casinos to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Economy Ministry (MEIC) and…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 5
Costa Rica
5645 views
Costa Rica
5645 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 5

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 5, 2020

Costa Rica announced 57 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday a total of 987, according to official data released Monday afternoon…

Road blockades continue Monday despite message from Alvarado
Costa Rica
21837 views
Costa Rica
21837 views

Road blockades continue Monday despite message from Alvarado

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 5, 2020

The Movimiento Rescate Nacional says road blockades will continue throughout Costa Rica on Monday following what they called an “ambiguous…

LATEST NEWS

The Best Western Kamuk Hotel and Casino in downtown Quepos.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica allowing bars and casinos to reopen

 - Oct 05, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 5, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 5

 - Oct 05, 2020
Police investigate a roadblock in Caldera, Puntarenas on October 3, 2020.
Costa Rica

Road blockades continue Monday despite message from Alvarado

 - Oct 05, 2020
Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020.
Central America

Guatemala sends back almost 3,500 US-bound Honduran migrants

 - Oct 05, 2020
There are many reasons to start playing cards
Advertorial

Why should you start playing cards?

 - Oct 05, 2020
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua
Central America

Fear in Nicaragua as Ortega prepares new laws ahead of elections

 - Oct 05, 2020