Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 15

Costa Rica announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 633, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and thirty-one people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 249 are in intensive care. Both figures represent new highs.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 777 new cases for a cumulative total of 58,137. A total of 21,536 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 35,968 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 12.38 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 13 deaths each day in September.

The deaths comprise 212 adults and 421 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 69% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Changes to alert levels

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) announced the following changes to the alert levels:

The cantons of Naranjo (Alajuela), Oreamuno (Cartago), Flores (Heredia), San Pablo (Heredia), Goicoechea (San José), and Mora (San José) move to a Yellow Alert.

The cantons of Zarcero (Alajuela), San Isidro (Heredia), San Rafael (Heredia), Siquirres (Limón), and Aserrí (San José) move to an Orange Alert.

The changes to alert levels have a minimal impact on economic activity, as Costa Rica remains in an “Open Phase” until the end of September. To see a full list of cantons under Yellow/Orange alerts, click here.

Despite the increase in cases, most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including a growing list of U.S. states — can enter.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.