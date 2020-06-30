  • Costa Rica Real Estate
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Details: Official decree maintains Costa Rica border restrictions through August 1

June 30, 2020
SJO airport Costa Rica

The international terminal at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José. (Alberto Font / The Tico Times)

The official government newspaper, La Gaceta, has published the decree officially maintaining Costa Rica’s border restrictions through August 1, 2020.

The decree extends the ban on arriving tourists until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. In addition, it extends the reentry ban until that date for non-citizen residents who left the country after March 25.

Until August 2, the following people can legally enter Costa Rica:

  • Costa Rican citizens.
  • Residents, non-residents with estancias, special categories or those with residency applications in process who last left the country before 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2020.
  • Certain exceptions for non-resident foreigners, including air crews, diplomats, and the immediate family of Costa Rican citizens. Click here for full details.

“The validity of this measure will be reviewed and analyzed by the Executive Power in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of COVID-19,” the decree reads.

While Costa Rica has repeatedly extended its border restrictions, President Carlos Alvarado said August 1 is a “firm date” in order to help the country’s economic recovery through tourism.

However, more recent comments from the Health Ministry warning that Costa Rica’s intensive-care capacity is at risk of saturation could realistically change the country’s international reopening plans.

If Costa Rica indeed adheres to an August 2 reopening for international tourism, it will do so by welcoming visitors only from certain countries. That list of countries — and what protocols will be in place when tourists enter Costa Rica — has not yet been announced.

Currently, almost everyone legally entering Costa Rica through August 1 is issued a 14-day home isolation order.

You can read the decree in its entirely (and in Spanish) by clicking here. (Link downloads a PDF.)

Measures in place for foreigners

Foreigners who entered Costa Rica on a tourist visa after December 17, 2019, can legally remain in Costa Rica until August 18, 2020, according to the Immigration Administration.

The Immigration Administration has also said it will not enforce penalties for people who have an irregular immigration status because of the coronavirus crisis.

To better accommodate tourists in Costa Rica, the Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) is allowing visitors who entered the country after December 17, 2019 to drive with a valid foreign driver’s license until July 17.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica plans campaign to revive tourism when pandemic passes
  2. Costa Rica outlines plan to revive tourism after the coronavirus
  3. Tourism sector ‘can no longer endure’ economic crisis, asks for borders to reopen
  4. No tourism from countries with heavy coronavirus transmission, Health Ministry says (again)

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 30, 2020
Costa Rica
21067 views
Costa Rica
21067 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 30, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 30, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 190 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 3,459 cumulative known cases, the Health…

Pandemic causes layoffs at ‘La Nación’ newspaper
Business
1410 views
Business
1410 views

Pandemic causes layoffs at ‘La Nación’ newspaper

The Tico Times - June 30, 2020

Grupo Nación, one of Costa Rica's largest media groups, on Monday announced it had reduced its payroll by 20% and…

Saprissa are kings of Costa Rica, claim 35th crown
Costa Rica
356 views
Costa Rica
356 views

Saprissa are kings of Costa Rica, claim 35th crown

AFP - June 30, 2020

Deportivo Saprissa became the Clausura 2020 champion of Costa Rica on Monday when they beat their arch rival, Liga Deportiva…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on June 30, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 30, 2020

 - Jun 30, 2020
Grupo Nación
Business

Pandemic causes layoffs at ‘La Nación’ newspaper

 - Jun 30, 2020
Saprissas celebrate with the champion's trophy of Clausura 2020 tournament after defeating Liga Deportiva Alajualense at Ricardo Saprissa stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, June 29, 2020.
Costa Rica

Saprissa are kings of Costa Rica, claim 35th crown

 - Jun 30, 2020
Stress can have a big impact on your oral health.
Dental Tourism

The impacts of stress on your oral health

 - Jun 30, 2020
Jorge Luis Pinto

Former Colombia, Costa Rica boss Jorge Luis Pinto to coach UAE

 - Jun 29, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on June 29, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 29, 2020

 - Jun 29, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Details: Official decree maintains Costa Rica border restrictions through August 1
Costa Rica
4673 views
0 4673

Details: Official decree maintains Costa Rica border restrictions through August 1

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 30, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 30, 2020
Costa Rica
21067 views
0 21067

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 30, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 30, 2020
3
Pandemic causes layoffs at ‘La Nación’ newspaper
Business
1410 views
0 1410

Pandemic causes layoffs at ‘La Nación’ newspaper

The Tico Times - June 30, 2020
4
Saprissa are kings of Costa Rica, claim 35th crown
Costa Rica
356 views
0 356

Saprissa are kings of Costa Rica, claim 35th crown

AFP - June 30, 2020
5
The impacts of stress on your oral health
Dental Tourism
1991 views
0 1991

The impacts of stress on your oral health

Dr. Karen Yurell / Goodness Dental - June 30, 2020