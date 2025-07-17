Flying Around Costa Rica is Easier Than Ever Thanks to Sansa Airlines

The airline recently added two new aircraft to its fleet, bringing their total to twelve. That increase allows SANSA to boost service to smaller airstrips in places like Drake Bay, Golfito, Cobano, and Tortuguero, making regional travel more efficient and consistent. From San José’s Juan Santamaria airport, SANSA offers daily flights to many of Costa Rica’s most popular destinations.

Travelers can fly direct to Quepos, Liberia, Puerto Jiménez, Nosara, Tamarindo, La Fortuna, Golfito, Santa Teresa, and more. These short flights save time and make it possible to explore more of our country without the long drives and stress of renting a car. SANSA also runs international flights to Managua, Nicaragua, and Bocas del Toro, Panama.

The Bocas del Toro route, originally launched with twice-weekly service, will expand to five flights per week starting in November 2025. The connection offers travelers a fast way to reach one of Central America’s top island destinations—ideal for adding a beachside escape to any Costa Rica itinerary.

For those looking to avoid lengthy road travel, these domestic and regional flights offer a more comfortable, efficient alternative. The routes are short, the aircraft fly low enough for scenic views, and most destinations are under an hour from San José. SANSA has been operating for decades and remains one of the most reliable ways to reach hard-to-access areas of Costa Rica. While other domestic carriers exist, SANSA offers the most extensive network and consistent schedules.

Tickets can be booked online, and flight times are geared toward convenience. Baggage limits and charter options are clearly laid out on their website.

Whether your plans include hiking rainforests, relaxing on Pacific beaches, or exploring nearby islands, SANSA offers a practical way to make the most of your time in Costa Rica. With quick flights, a growing route map, and frequent service to both tourist hubs and remote locations, SANSA helps travelers reach more of the country—and do it on their own schedule.