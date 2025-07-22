No menu items!

Why Birders Are Flocking to Costa Rica’s Barra del Colorado

Costa Rica is a bird-watching paradise, offering an incredible diversity with close to 900 recorded species, including resident and migratory species. One reason for Costa Rica’s extraordinary bird life is the country’s wide variety of habitats: rainforests, mangroves, beaches, cloud forests, rivers, and much more.

While there are many popular sites for bird-watching, a premier destination is Barra del Colorado. Located in Costa Rica’s Caribbean region, Barra del Colorado is home to a great diversity of birds, with more than 400 species recorded, including some emblematic species such as the rain-billed toucan and the green macaw.

This area is crucial for conservation. It was designated as a Ramsar site, a recognition given to wetlands of international importance, especially as habitats for migratory birds. One of the key aspects of Barra del Colorado is its strategic location along migratory bird routes.

The area includes three major river mouths: Aguadulce, Barra del Colorado, and the Samay Lagoon. These are important feeding and resting sites for terns, gulls, shorebirds, and other species that depend on the ecosystem. 

A Rich and Varied Bird Population 

Visitors to Barra del Colorado can spot a variety of species. Alongside the green and scarlet macaws, birders may encounter hawks, falcons, and the unmistakable rainbow-billed toucan.

The region’s waterways are home to herons of nearly every variety, including the tiger heron, green heron, great blue heron, tricolored heron, and yellow-crowned night heron. Anhingas, spoonbills, brown pelicans, cattle egrets, and snowy egrets are also commonly spotted.

In particular, the green macaw is a critically endangered species due to habitat loss and illegal trafficking. These majestic birds are known for their size and unique plumage. These brilliantly colored birds are impossible to miss when flying. Barra del Colorado is the perfect place to spot them. 

Other unique species include: 

  • Hummingbirds: Red-tailed, White-tailed 
  • Parrots: Red-fronted, White-fronted 
  • Cuckoos: Horn-billed, Brown, and White-necked 
  • Trogons: Black-throated, Black-bellied 
  • Kingfishers: Great, Green, and Amazonian 
  • Woodpeckers: Black-faced, Black-winged, Red-winged 
  • Flycatchers: Yellow-bellied Elaenia, Yellow-bellied Attila, Western Pibí 

Over the years, the bird count has documented new species previously unreported in Costa Rica. Barra del Colorado is also one of the few places in the country where all six species of kingfishers found in Costa Rica can be observed.

Barra del Colorado is not only known for sport fishing but is also becoming increasingly recognized for ecotourism and birdwatching. The area features a variety of environments: open wetlands, hills, internal lagoons, and the beautiful Colorado River. This rich diversity of habitats in such a compact area makes Barra del Colorado an ideal location for observing a wide variety of bird species and enjoying nature. 

To find out more about the different birds that call Barra del Colorado home, visit https://www.birdwatchingcostarica.com/birds-of-costa-rica/.

Travel to Barra del Colorado 

Getting to Barra del Colorado has never been easier, thanks to Sansa Airlines. With their convenient flights, travelers can get there in no time.

Tours 

For nature enthusiasts and serious birders alike, Barra del Colorado offers a rare chance to experience one of Costa Rica’s most vibrant and ecologically important birding destinations. Contact https://tarponlandlodge.com/en/ to get a personalized tour by a local guide.

Latest News from Costa Rica

