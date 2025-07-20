No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaPanama Union Leader Saúl Méndez Goes into Exile in Bolivia

Panama Union Leader Saúl Méndez Goes into Exile in Bolivia

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Panama union president Saúl Méndez

The leader of Panama’s main union, Saúl Méndez, accused of fraud and money laundering, left for exile in Bolivia this Saturday. He had taken refuge in the Bolivian embassy two months ago after denouncing political persecution, the organization reported. His departure comes two days after the Panamanian government filed a lawsuit in a labor court seeking to dissolve the construction union Suntracs, the largest labor organization in the country, where Méndez serves as secretary general.

“We go and we’ll return. Long live the Panamanian people!” Méndez shouted as he left the diplomatic mission in Panama City, escorted by police and surrounded by supporters, after the government granted him safe passage to leave the country. On its X (formerly Twitter) account, Suntracs announced that Méndez “is going into exile,” but said he had “not been silenced” nor “defeated.”

Another union leader, Erasmo Cerrud, is currently sheltered in the Nicaraguan embassy, awaiting safe passage to leave without being arrested, while two others remain in pre-trial detention. The Attorney General’s Office accuses them of money laundering, but the union leaders deny the charges and say it is political persecution by the government of José Raúl Mulino, who has accused Suntracs of being a “mafia.”

Méndez, who was under an arrest warrant, requested asylum at the Bolivian embassy after scaling its protective fence in the early hours of May 21. The day before, the government had ordered the closure of the cooperative used by the union to hold its members’ funds, alleging suspected money laundering.

“Suntracs has links to money laundering activities,” and its leadership ran it with “mafia-like corruption” for their own benefit, without truly “defending the workers,” Labor Minister Jackeline Muñoz said last Thursday. In recent months, Mulino has faced strikes from construction and banana workers, along with protests against reforms to social security and other government measures.

Trending Now

Caral Citadel in Peru Opens After 3,800 Years

A 3,800-year-old citadel belonging to the Caral civilization—one of the oldest in the world—opened its doors to the public this Saturday after eight years...
Read more

Flying Around Costa Rica is Easier Than Ever Thanks to Sansa Airlines

The airline recently added two new aircraft to its fleet, bringing their total to twelve. That increase allows SANSA to boost service to smaller...
Read more

Panama Removed from EU High-Risk List, but Tax Haven Status Remains

The film The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep, damaged Panama's reputation by drawing inspiration from a real-life story: the global scandal that erupted a decade...
Read more

Costa Rican Lottery Official Investigated in Money Laundering Case

Another money laundering case has shaken Costa Rica. Following a series of raids that dismantled a laundering network operating through legal and illegal lottery...
Read more

Algal Bloom Detected in Costa Rica’s Gulf of Nicoya

A noticeable change in watercolor has been reported across several zones of the Gulf of Nicoya and coastal areas adjacent to the Nicoya Peninsula....
Read more

El Salvador Sees Big Gains from Bitcoin Price Surge

El Salvador has gained $443 million from the rise in Bitcoin's value, a cryptocurrency the country began acquiring nearly four years ago under the...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support