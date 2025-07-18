No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsExpat LivingDominical to Quepos: The Costa Rican Road That Took 30 Years to...

Dominical to Quepos: The Costa Rican Road That Took 30 Years to Finish

Don Mateo
By Don Mateo
Costa Rica Road Dominical to Quepos

The original Pan-American Highway heading south from San José once took a dramatic and daunting route. It passed through the old capital of Cartago and climbed the mountains before topping out at over 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) on the Cerro de la Muerte. From there, it plunged down toward San Isidro de El General and continued through the Zona Sur—200 kilometers of pineapple plantations, cattle ranches, Indigenous villages, and hardscrabble agricultural towns—until finally reaching the Panama border.

In the early 2000s, the Costa Rican government began construction on a modern alternative: a new coastal highway. Designed to bypass the treacherous mountain route, the road hugged the Pacific coastline and reconnected with the original highway in Palmar Norte. After more than 30 years of delays caused by bureaucracy, lawsuits, and corruption, the majority of the road was completed by 2008.

But one crucial piece remained unfinished. The 40 kilometers between Dominical and Quepos—half winding through palm oil plantations and half offering majestic ocean views—remained a brutal, unpaved nightmare. Compared to the sleek new highway, this stretch felt like an outhouse attached to a mansion.

During the rainy season, the road transformed into a muddy, potholed swamp. Drivers took their chances plowing through water that could conceal anything from a shallow puddle to a car-swallowing trench. In the dry season, annual grading improved the road just enough to reduce travel time to under an hour, only to turn it into a choking dust bowl thanks to the increased traffic.

Adding to the danger were the old railroad-era one-lane bridges—rickety, rusted, and barely holding together. In its final year before paving, one of those bridges collapsed completely. Drivers carved makeshift paths down to the riverbanks, crossing in single file at the shallowest points.

Finally, after nearly two decades, construction crews tackled the long-neglected stretch. Over 18 months, the battered path was transformed. When the road was officially completed, I was among the first to drive it. I rolled down my windows, let the wind rush in, and cruised at speeds once unimaginable on this route. My eyes welled up with tears—maybe from the wind, but also from the sheer relief and joy of a long-awaited dream finally realized.

Not long ago, I saw a Facebook post waxing nostalgic about the “good old days” of bone-rattling potholes and collapsed bridges. I’ll admit I miss some parts of old Costa Rica. But in this case, I just laughed and thought, No thanks!

Trending Now

Panama’s Colonial Trade Route Named UNESCO World Heritage Site

The colonial route of Panama, used for centuries to transport the riches of the Americas on mules and boats and considered a forerunner of...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Religious Culture Through the Eyes of a Non-Religious Expat

Costa Rica is the only country in the Americas that has an official religion—Catholicism—enshrined in its constitution. While the Constitution recognizes freedom of worship,...
Read more

Rural Costa Rica Adopts Ecosystem-Based Approach to Climate Resilience

As climate change intensifies, rural communities across Costa Rica are taking concrete steps to reduce risks and adapt to increasing climate pressures. With support...
Read more

Former Costa Rican Minister Indicted in US on Drug Trafficking Charges

Celso Manuel Gamboa Sánchez, once a top Costa Rican security minister and judge, now sits in a maximum-security prison cell awaiting possible extradition to...
Read more

Honduran teen deported by US feels like foreigner in native country

Emerson Colindres had just finished high school when he was sent back to Honduras by the United States, a country that he had called...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Tourism Faces Decline Amid Rising Crime and Costs

Costa Rica’s flagship tourism industry, long a cornerstone of our nation’s economy, is dealing with a noticeable downturn in 2025 as rising crime, health...
Read more
Don Mateo
Don Mateo
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support