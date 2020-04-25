Costa Rica adds 6 coronavirus cases, 26 more recoveries

Costa Rica confirmed six new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 693 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon.

Over the same period, 26 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its ninth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Thirteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 44 to 76 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 242 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 445 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

We have updated this map with Saturday’s data:

Costa Rica has processed a total of 12,342 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day. Over the past five days, Costa Rica has processed an average of 317 tests per day.

Costa Rica tests everyone who qualifies as a suspected coronavirus case, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In addition, the country conducts 200 sentinel tests each week on samples collected across the country.

On Monday, authorities will announce their roadmap for easing restrictions.

“We are going to progressively allow for some activities, as long as they follow strict sanitary measures,” Salas said. “We’ll see the response of the epidemiological curve, and if the curve begins to increase, then we’ll immediately adjust what we’re doing.”

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Last Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased until at least mid-May. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.