  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica adds 6 coronavirus cases, 26 more recoveries

April 25, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

Costa Rica coronavirus cases. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica confirmed six new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 693 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon.

Over the same period, 26 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its ninth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Thirteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 44 to 76 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 242 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 445 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

We have updated this map with Saturday’s data: 

Costa Rica has processed a total of 12,342 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day. Over the past five days, Costa Rica has processed an average of 317 tests per day.

Costa Rica tests everyone who qualifies as a suspected coronavirus case, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In addition, the country conducts 200 sentinel tests each week on samples collected across the country.

On Monday, authorities will announce their roadmap for easing restrictions.

“We are going to progressively allow for some activities, as long as they follow strict sanitary measures,” Salas said. “We’ll see the response of the epidemiological curve, and if the curve begins to increase, then we’ll immediately adjust what we’re doing.”

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Last Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased until at least mid-May. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica up to 177 known coronavirus cases; new driving restrictions begin tonight
  2. Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus
  3. Costa Rica adds fewest number of known COVID-19 cases in more than a month
  4. Costa Rica dips below 500 active coronavirus cases as recoveries rise

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s economy will shrink 3.6% in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to Central Bank
Costa Rica
25 views
Costa Rica
25 views

Costa Rica’s economy will shrink 3.6% in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to Central Bank

María Flórez-Estrada Pimentel / Semanario Universidad - April 25, 2020

Costa Rica's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — that is, the total value of goods and services produced in a year…

Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country
Costa Rica
2064 views
Costa Rica
2064 views

Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 24, 2020

Costa Rica's Immigration Administration will provide foreigners with extra flexibility as countries restrict travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Foreigners…

Costa Rica reports only one new case of the coronavirus
Costa Rica
16884 views
Costa Rica
16884 views

Costa Rica reports only one new case of the coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 24, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed only one new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 687 known cases, the Health…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican 5- and 10-colón coins
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s economy will shrink 3.6% in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to Central Bank

 - Apr 25, 2020
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport
Costa Rica

Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country

 - Apr 24, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reports only one new case of the coronavirus

 - Apr 24, 2020
Toucan Rescue Ranch bananas
News

Do you need bananas? Contact Toucan Rescue Ranch

 - Apr 24, 2020
Costa Rica: offices of La Caja
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s public health care system facing financial strains

 - Apr 24, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)
Costa Rica

The latest Costa Rica flight information

 - Apr 24, 2020