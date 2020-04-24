The latest Costa Rica flight information

The majority of the airlines that serve Costa Rica have suspended or limited flights to the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to a sharp decrease in worldwide travel due to COVID-19, carriers are being impacted by entry restrictions imposed by Costa Rica and several countries throughout the region.

The U.S. State Department recommends that international travelers return home as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad indefinitely. The U.S. Embassy has coordinated several repatriation flights to assist citizens.

Here’s the latest information for flights to/from Juan Santamaría International Airport as provided by Aeris, which manages SJO:

AEROMEXICO: Suspended operations until further notice.

AIR CANADA: Suspended operations until June 3.

AIR FRANCE: Suspended operations until further notice.

AIR PANAMA: Suspended operations until further notice.

AIR TRANSAT: Suspended operations until further notice.

ALASKA: Suspended operations until June 1.

ALBATROS: Suspended operations until further notice.

AMERICAN AIRLINES: Suspended operations until June 4.

AVIANCA: Suspended operations until further notice.

BRITISH AIRWAYS: Suspended operations until June 27.

CONDOR: Suspended operations until further notice.

COSTA RICA GREEN AIRWAYS: Suspended operations until June 1.

COPA AIRLINES: Suspended operations until June 1.

DELTA:Suspended operations until May 16.



EDELWEISS: Suspended operations until May 17.

IBERIA: Suspended operations until May 16.

INTERJET: Suspended operations until May 1.

JETBLUE: Suspended operations until June 1.

KLM: Suspended operations until further notice.

LATAM: The airport says it is waiting on more information.

LUFTHANSA: Suspended its operations until May 17.

SKYWAY: Suspended operations until June 1.

SANSA: Suspended operations until May 16.

SOUTHWEST: Suspended operations until August 10.

SPIRIT AIRLINES: Suspended operations until June 9.

UNITED AIRLINES: Suspended operations until May 18. Operating repatriation flights to Houston on April 27 and 30.

VOLARIS: Suspended operations until further notice.

WESTJET: Suspended operations until further notice.

WINGO: Suspended operations until further notice.

Cargo airlines are maintaining normal itineraries to SJO.

Passengers should rely on their airline for the latest information, as flights are subject to change.

Liberia International Airport in Guanacaste has not shared detailed information about route suspensions; check with your airline for further information.

Costa Rica is not allowing tourists to enter the country until at least May 15 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.