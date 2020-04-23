Costa Rica continues decrease in active coronavirus cases

Costa Rica confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 687 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.

Over the same period, 16 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its seventh-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Thirteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — two more than Wednesday. Eight of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 44 to 76 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 196 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 485 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

Costa Rica has processed a total of 12,073 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.

Everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines, the Health Ministry says.

“Costa Rica is doing things well, but we need to get comfortable with doing things this way for a long time,” Salas said, adding that the Health Ministry will begin easing restrictions only when the epidemiological curve permits it.

“We will begin allowing activities, and looking at the immediate response. If we all follow protocols, we can prevent the curve from increasing rapidly. … This a health issue first and foremost.”

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Last Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.