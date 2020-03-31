  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Pura Vida from home: Costa Rica virtual vacation

March 31, 2020
Waterfall at the spectacularly blue Celeste River at Tenorio Volcano National Park in northern Costa Rica.

Waterfall at the spectacularly blue Celeste River at Tenorio Volcano National Park in northern Costa Rica. (Florian Kuster)

The coronavirus has forced many of us to forgo vacations for social distancing. Work-from-home has replaced waterfalls; Netflix has replaced nature; “pandemic” has replaced “Pura Vida.”

Wherever you are in the world, we hope you enjoy this short video, a “virtual vacation” in Costa Rica. Someday, we’ll once again enjoy Costa Rica’s natural splendors in person.

Click here if you can’t see the above video. 

Daydreaming about your next trip? Here are the locations that appear in this video:

