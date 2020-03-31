Pura Vida from home: Costa Rica virtual vacation

The coronavirus has forced many of us to forgo vacations for social distancing. Work-from-home has replaced waterfalls; Netflix has replaced nature; “pandemic” has replaced “Pura Vida.”

Wherever you are in the world, we hope you enjoy this short video, a “virtual vacation” in Costa Rica. Someday, we’ll once again enjoy Costa Rica’s natural splendors in person.

Click here if you can’t see the above video.

Daydreaming about your next trip? Here are the locations that appear in this video: