Frequently asked questions: Costa Rica travel and the coronavirus pandemic

We’ve received dozens of questions from readers since Costa Rica declared a State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This page serves as a resource to answer some of the most common questions about how the spread of COVID-19 will impact Costa Rica travel. It was last updated at: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Things may have changed in the time since this was last updated.

How many known cases of coronavirus are in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica has confirmed 50 cases of the novel coronavirus. Four people are in intensive care. The cases are in five of Costa Rica’s seven provinces and located in the following cantons:

The Health Ministry provides daily updates on the spread of COVID-19. The Tico Times shares their official numbers as part of our daily coverage of the pandemic.

When and how is Costa Rica limiting international travel?

Costa Rica will not allow entry to foreigners and non-residents starting at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. (There are some minor exceptions, such as for diplomats and flight crews.) This ban will last until Sunday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Costa Rican citizens and residents entering the country until April 12 will be issued a mandatory 14-day home quarantine. These travelers will be required to undergo a medical check at the airport and complete a form with identifying information, including the home address in which they will self-isolate.

Costa Rica is not restricting citizens, residents or tourists from leaving the country — though authorities have strongly advised against nonessential travel.

I’m a tourist currently in Costa Rica. Can I leave?

Yes, you can leave. Costa Rica is not restricting travelers from exiting the country. However, we expect airlines will cancel flights to and from Costa Rica between March 19 and April 12 (and potentially longer). Check with your airline to confirm your scheduled flights.

What if I have flights scheduled for after the travel restrictions?

It’s too soon to say. Authorities will assess the situation in the coming weeks and decide whether or not to extend the travel restrictions.

What if I have a layover in Costa Rica?

You can transit through Costa Rica’s airports, even if you are not a citizen or resident, between March 19 and April 12. However, you must remain airside (i.e. you cannot leave the airport or clear customs/immigration).

What if I’m in Costa Rica and my tourist visa is expiring?

Foreigners who entered Costa Rica on a tourist visa after December 17, 2019, can legally remain in Costa Rica until May 17, 2020. Click here for more information.

I’m a tourist staying beyond 90 days in Costa Rica. Can I legally drive?

Your foreign driver’s license is valid in Costa Rica for 90 days, starting when you entered the country. Afterward, you cannot legally drive here using the foreign license, even if your tourist visa has been extended as per the previous question.

What is open and what is closed in Costa Rica?

Mass gatherings have been suspended. This includes concerts and soccer matches. Bars and nightclubs are closed. Schools are closed through mid-April. All National Parks will close starting Monday, March 23, through mid-April.

Restaurants, stores and farmer’s markets remain open. Public transportation is still running, and hotels are still accepting reservations. However, establishments must follow strict sanitary guidelines, which may include limiting crowds to 50% of a building’s established capacity.

What if I think I have COVID-19 in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica has set up phone number 1322 to handle calls regarding coronavirus. The number is active 24 hours a day and staffed with emergency operators and health officials. They will instruct you on proper next steps.

Remember: If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 (sore throat, fever, cough, difficulty breathing or other respiratory symptoms), do not leave home, except to get medical attention. Dial 1322 if you have symptoms and recently traveled internationally or may have had contact with someone who has coronavirus.

Dial 911 in an emergency.