  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Do not travel abroad

March 19, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.

The Great Seal of the United States. (Via the U.S. Embassy.)

The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory, telling its citizens to “avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.”

“In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” the State Department announcement says.

“U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel. Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice.

“Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips.

“If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.”

A Level 4 advisory is the most severe warning that the State Department issues.

Costa Rica has closed its borders to incoming foreign tourists until at least April 13. While Costa Rica isn’t restricting visitors from leaving the country, many airlines have begun canceling flights due to the travel restrictions.

Costa Rica has 87 known cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday. One person with COVID-19 died on Wednesday.

Tourism is one of Costa Rica’s principal economic drivers, directly or indirectly contributing to 8.2% of Costa Rica’s gross domestic product (GDP) and creating 9% of the nation’s jobs, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT).

Related posts:

  1. U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Reconsider all travel abroad
  2. NTSB reveals probable cause of fatal Nature Air crash in Costa Rica
  3. Costa Rica registers increase in tourist visits in 2019
  4. Airlines offer increased flexibility in face of spreading coronavirus

You may be interested

Costa Rica up to 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Costa Rica
1090 views
Costa Rica
1090 views

Costa Rica up to 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 19, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 87 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday. The figure marks an 18-person…

Gyms, pools and athletic centers closed in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
53 views
Costa Rica
53 views

Gyms, pools and athletic centers closed in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 19, 2020

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday added gyms, pools and athletic centers to the list of establishments in Costa Rica…

There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island
Tico Times Shade
1713 views
Tico Times Shade
1713 views

There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 19, 2020

The whole world is closing its borders and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic ... but Costa Rica still…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica up to 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus

 - Mar 19, 2020
The gym.
Costa Rica

Gyms, pools and athletic centers closed in Costa Rica

 - Mar 19, 2020
USA Today thinks Costa Rica is an island
Tico Times Shade

There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island

 - Mar 19, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica records first death due to coronavirus

 - Mar 18, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers largest day-over-day increase in known coronavirus cases

 - Mar 18, 2020
Takeoff from SJO
Costa Rica

Airlines start alerting travelers with flights to Costa Rica

 - Mar 18, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!