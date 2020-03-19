U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Do not travel abroad

The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory, telling its citizens to “avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.”

“In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” the State Department announcement says.

“U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel. Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice.

“Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips.

“If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.”

A Level 4 advisory is the most severe warning that the State Department issues.

Costa Rica has closed its borders to incoming foreign tourists until at least April 13. While Costa Rica isn’t restricting visitors from leaving the country, many airlines have begun canceling flights due to the travel restrictions.

Costa Rica has 87 known cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday. One person with COVID-19 died on Wednesday.

Tourism is one of Costa Rica’s principal economic drivers, directly or indirectly contributing to 8.2% of Costa Rica’s gross domestic product (GDP) and creating 9% of the nation’s jobs, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT).