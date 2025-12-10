A fresh cold front pushes into Costa Rica today, bringing stronger winds and scattered rain across several regions. The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) reports that this system, labeled as cold front number five, starts influencing conditions from this Wednesday and lasts into Saturday.

Meteorologists at the IMN expect trade winds to pick up speed, with steady blows between 30 and 50 kilometers per hour in many areas. Gusts could reach 70 to 80 kilometers per hour, especially in northern Guanacaste and higher elevation areas like the Central Volcanic Mountain Range. These winds come from a pressure shift that funnels cooler air southward.

Rainfall varies by region. The Caribbean coast and Northern Zone face the most activity, with cloudy skies leading to drizzles and light showers, particularly at night. In the Central Valley, places like Cartago and the mountains to the north see persistent light rain. The North Pacific stays mostly dry, though occasional gusts carry brief showers. Further south, the Pacific coast near the Osa Peninsula might get isolated afternoon downpours from leftover moisture.

This front follows a pattern seen earlier in the season, where similar systems have cooled temperatures and stirred up the atmosphere. Residents in windy spots should watch for falling branches that could knock out power lines or damage property. Drivers, especially those with taller vehicles, need to take care on exposed roads where crosswinds pose risks. Farmers in banana-growing areas along the Caribbean may find the rain helpful, but strong gusts could harm crops if not managed.

The IMN advises people to secure outdoor objects to stop them from flying around. Marine activities, such as fishing or boating in the North Pacific and Caribbean, face rougher seas, so operators should check updates before heading out. In cities like San José, the cooler air offers relief from recent warmth, but layered clothing helps against the chill in the evenings.

As the front moves through, conditions ease by the weekend. The IMN keeps monitoring and will issue alerts if heavier impacts develop. For now, this system adds to the typical December shift toward drier weather in parts of the country, though the Caribbean side often holds onto more humidity.

Local authorities stand ready to respond if flooding occurs in low-lying areas, though current forecasts point to moderate effects. Stay tuned to official sources for the latest details as the front progresses.