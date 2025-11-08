Travelers in Costa Rica can breathe easier as local airports report normal operations despite the chaos gripping air travel in the United States. The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has forced federal aviation authorities to slash flights at dozens of major American hubs, leading to thousands of delays and cancellations across the country. Yet, direct flights to and from Costa Rica show no signs of disruption so far.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) began enforcing mandatory reductions this week at 40 high-traffic airports, starting with a 4 percent cut that rises to 6 percent next week and could hit 10 percent by mid-November.

Reports from U.S. media outlets detail over 1,300 cancellations and more than 5,600 delays in a single day, with bottlenecks at places like New York’s JFK and Newark, Chicago’s O’Hare, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston. These cuts stem from staffing shortages in air traffic control towers, where unpaid workers face mounting pressure.

In contrast, Costa Rica’s San José and Liberia Airports continue to function without interruption. Airport officials confirm that no direct flights have been canceled due to the shutdown. “Our schedules remain steady,” said a spokesperson from Aeris, the operator of SJO. “We monitor the situation closely, but international routes operate as planned.”

This stability holds because many direct flights between Costa Rica and the U.S. bypass the most affected domestic networks. Airlines like United, American, and Delta, which run nonstop services from U.S. gateways to SJO and LIR, prioritize these routes under current FAA guidelines that exempt certain international operations from initial cuts. Passengers flying straight from cities like Miami or Houston report on-time departures and arrivals.

However, the picture shifts for those with connecting flights through U.S. hubs. Costa Rican travelers heading to secondary U.S. destinations or beyond often route through the impacted airports, where delays average over two hours.

“If your itinerary includes a layover in Chicago or Atlanta, prepare for potential rescheduling,” advised travel agent María López in San José. Local tourism groups warn that prolonged shutdowns could ripple into Costa Rica’s economy, given the heavy reliance on U.S. visitors. Our country welcomed over 1.2 million American tourists last year, many arriving by air.

Experts point to broader effects if the impasse drags on. Logistics chains for exports like coffee and medical devices might slow, as cargo flights share airspace with passenger jets. The Costa Rican government has activated contingency plans, coordinating with U.S. counterparts to minimize fallout. “We stand ready to adjust if needed,” said Foreign Minister Arnoldo André.

For now, Costa Ricans planning U.S. trips should check airline apps frequently and consider flexible tickets. Airlines offer waivers for changes on affected routes, allowing rebookings without fees.