Costa Rica’s Nantipa Named Among Best Resorts by Condé Nast Traveler

Nantipa Resort in Santa Teresa has secured a place among the top 20 resorts in Central America in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. This marks a key achievement for the Costa Rican property in one of the travel industry’s established honors.

Readers from across the globe cast more than 757,000 votes to rate their stays, shaping the final selections. The awards highlight destinations and accommodations that stand out for quality and guest satisfaction.

Harry Hartman, co-owner and general manager of Nantipa, said the recognition pushes the team forward. “This award inspires us to continue raising the bar. Knowing that readers chose us motivates us to keep offering authentic and memorable experiences that make our hotel unique, and to share the pura vida spirit that defines Costa Rica,” he noted.

Set on the beach in Santa Teresa on the Nicoya Peninsula, Nantipa benefits from its spot in one of the world’s five Blue Zones. These areas support longer, healthier lives through lifestyle and environment. The resort promotes a barefoot luxury style, owned entirely by Costa Ricans, with a focus on sustainability and community ties.

“Our barefoot luxury approach seeks to genuinely connect guests with the destination, local culture, and nature,” Hartman added.

Nantipa recently gained Elite Level certification under the Costa Rican Tourism Institute’s CST program. This top rating covers broad sustainability efforts, from waste handling to staff development, setting it apart in a competitive field.

The resort opened its doors in 2019. Its name, drawn from the Chorotega word for “blue,” reflects the coastal setting. As a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Nantipa spans 5.7 acres of tropical grounds with 29 bungalows, suites, and villas. Guests find a mix of modern design and local warmth, steps from the ocean and surrounded by greenery.

The property describes the stay as immersive: one step leads to the calm blue sea, another to the quiet green of nature. Water and air create a refreshing atmosphere true to Costa Rica.

This accolade strengthens Santa Teresa’s draw as a leading spot in the country. Known for prime surfing, wellness options, and fresh dining, the area embodies an easygoing pura vida way of life. Visitors come for the waves, yoga sessions, and farm-to-table meals amid relaxed beaches.

Condé Nast Traveler will publish the complete winners in its November edition, offering full details on the ranked resorts.