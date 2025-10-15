Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Makes Forbes’ Best Places to Visit in 2026

Forbes has spotlighted Guanacaste as one of the top six spots for travelers in 2026. The list also includes Nikko in Japan, Kona in Hawaii, Versailles in France, Antarctica, and Marrakech in Morocco. Travelers today seek out spots that mix culture, natural sights, and real experiences over flashy luxury.

Zane Bohrer, vice president at Ovation Network, points out that people want trips that connect them to something deeper. He sees strong demand for places that offer both exploration and a sense of class.

Guanacaste stands out for its mix of action and downtime, all wrapped in Costa Rica’s pura vida way of life. Surf spots and yoga retreats sit alongside eco-friendly high-end stays and rugged volcano areas. The region draws in those who chase thrills, practice yoga, ride waves, or focus on green living that benefits locals and the land.

The area shines with its landscapes and things to do, like flying through trees on zip lines, tracking animals, or hiking to falls. New spots like Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, bring in fresh takes on relaxed luxury that fits with the surroundings. Sylvia Lebovitch, a travel expert with Ovation Network, calls Costa Rica a place that sparks adventure and touches the spirit.

Lebovitch suggests a sunset catamaran ride from Tamarindo along the Pacific shore to soak in the local pace. She urges visitors to embrace the pura vida mindset that shapes life here.

Bohrer adds that people head to these areas for their history and raw appeal, from ancient sites in Nikko to the grand feel of Versailles or Guanacaste’s untamed shores.

Access helps too. The airport in Liberia connects straight to cities worldwide, fueling a surge in visitors and new builds. Guanacaste now ranks high among global picks for its beaches, volcanoes, thermal pools, wildlife encounters, outdoor pursuits, and quiet escapes from urban rush.

The province covers Costa Rica’s northwest, touching Nicaragua up north and the Nicoya Peninsula down south. Its dry weather makes it easy to explore year-round, with spots like Playa Flamingo, Playa Conchal, and Samara offering calm waters and sunsets. Inland, Rincón de la Vieja National Park lets you hike volcanoes and dip in hot springs, while Palo Verde draws bird watchers and boat trips through wetlands.

Towns like Tamarindo buzz with shops and eateries, but quieter areas like Nosara keep a low-key surf and yoga scene. Families find safe beaches in places like Hermosa, and budget options mix with upscale resorts in Papagayo.

This nod from Forbes builds on Guanacaste’s growing pull. In recent years, it has drawn more eco-focused crowds, with new rules protecting its parks and coasts. The area balances growth with care for its dry forests and marine life, home to turtles, monkeys, and colorful birds.

For those working the travel industry here, the boom means jobs in guiding, hospitality, and crafts. Visitors often leave with stories of spotting sloths in trees or riding waves at dawn. Guanacaste delivers on promises of nature immersion without skimping on comfort.