Costa Rica’s Air Travel is Evolving with Route Shifts

Airlines are reshaping their paths to Costa Rica, with some Latin American carriers pulling back while others from Canada, Mexico, and Europe step up for the high season. These changes come as the country prepares for a busy period of international visitors, balancing losses in regional ties with gains from farther north.

Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aéreas will end its direct service from São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport to San José on November 29. The route, which started on November 2024, ran three times a week on Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes seating 176 people. GOL cited network adjustments for the move but stressed it won’t slow their broader growth abroad. This link had boosted tourism ties between the two countries, drawing more Brazilian travelers to Costa Rica’s beaches and forests.

Colombia’s low-cost carrier Wingo follows suit, halting its Bogotá to San José flights after October 28, 2025. Operating since 2019, the service faced capacity tweaks to streamline operations, according to the airline. This leaves Avianca as the main direct option between the capitals.

Avianca itself is trimming routes too. The company will stop flying to San Juan, Puerto Rico, after October 24, and to Managua, Nicaragua, after October. These decisions stem from reviews of route performance, aiming to redirect planes where demand runs higher. Avianca noted the Puerto Rico link lasted just six months, while the Nicaragua one ran briefly as well.

These pauses add to earlier shifts, like Volaris ending its San José to Tulum service in September after a short run. Together, they signal tighter operations in Latin America, where economic factors and competition play roles in airline choices.

Yet Costa Rica’s skies stay active. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) points out the country’s strong standing in air links. Hermes Navarro, who leads connectivity and investment efforts at ICT, said all major Canadian, U.S., and Mexican airlines serve Costa Rica—a claim few Latin spots can match. European flights also hum along near full, supporting steady service.

Fresh routes aim to fill gaps and tap key markets. Mexico’s Viva kicks off San José to Monterrey on October 30, marking its debut here with hopes of drawing business and leisure crowds from northern Mexico.

Canada brings more options. WestJet restarts seasonal flights from Vancouver and Winnipeg on December 12, 2025, through April 25, 2026, using planes for 189 passengers. Porter Airlines enters the scene too, launching Toronto and Ottawa services on December 4, 2025, running Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays until March 5, 2026.

Europe sees growth as well. Air France adds frequencies from Paris in two blocks: December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026, and February 9 to March 15, 2026, aligning with peak travel times.

These additions target Canada and Europe, core sources for Costa Rica’s tourism. The industry counts on them to drive visitor numbers during high season, when hotels and tours fill up. From January to August, Brazilian arrivals rose 26.5% partly thanks to the now-ending GOL flights, showing how direct access spurs trips.

While Latin cuts sting for regional travel, the northern push could offset them. Airlines like WestJet, Porter, and Air France bet on steady interest from colder climates, where Costa Rica’s warm weather draws crowds. As adjustments settle, the focus turns to how these changes affect fares, schedules, and overall arrivals.

Travelers should check updates directly with carriers, as plans can shift. For now, Costa Rica adapts, keeping doors open to the world even as some paths close.