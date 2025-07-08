More Canadians Headed to Costa Rica as WestJet Expands Liberia Routes

Canadian airline WestJet is adding new routes for the 2025–26 winter season, including expanded service to Costa Rica. Beginning in December 2025, the airline will offer more direct flights to Liberia, Guanacaste as part of its broader push to grow its winter schedule.

For us here in Costa Rica, the standout addition is the first-ever direct flight from Winnipeg to Liberia. Set to launch on December 19, the weekly service will give Manitoba travelers a simple, nonstop option to reach the Pacific coast.

The Liberia route complements existing WestJet service from Toronto and Calgary and reflects growing Canadian demand for Costa Rican vacations. According to WestJet’s announcement, the new schedule aims to offer more affordable options for winter sun travel, with 71% of fares priced lower than the previous season.

For Costa Rica, this translates to a potential increase in high-season visitors and additional tourism revenue for the Guanacaste region. Hotels, rental car companies, and tour operators near Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport are likely to benefit as more Canadians escape the cold and head south.

In total, WestJet’s winter 2025/26 network will operate 305 routes across 92 destinations, with an emphasis on vacation-friendly cities. The airline’s fleet is also undergoing updates, with older aircraft from Sunwing and Swoop being retired and replaced with WestJet-standard planes.

New destinations in Latin America include:

Calgary to Panama City (4x weekly)

Calgary to Tepic (1x weekly)

Calgary to Guadalajara (2x weekly)

Montréal to Managua (1x weekly)

Toronto to Havana (2x weekly)

The Liberia route stands out for Costa Rica tourism due to its direct connection from a new Canadian city and its timing at the start of peak tourist season. WestJet’s CCO, John Weatherill, said the expansion reflects feedback from Canadian travelers who want more cost-effective ways to visit warm-weather destinations without complicated itineraries.

The new service also supports Costa Rica’s ongoing efforts to grow tourism outside of traditional gateways like San José. Despite 2024 challenges like runway repairs at Liberia, the airport plans to operate normally during the 2025–26 high season. By strengthening Liberia as a northern entry point, the ICT is hoping to have tourism better positioned to distribute visitor traffic to Pacific destinations like Tamarindo, Nosara, and Playas del Coco.



WestJet’s new flights to Costa Rica, including the Winnipeg to Liberia route, are bookable starting July 14, 2025, for travel beginning December 19, 2025, through April 25, 2026. Check WestJet’s website for fares and availability.