No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsMore Canadians Headed to Costa Rica as WestJet Expands Liberia Routes

More Canadians Headed to Costa Rica as WestJet Expands Liberia Routes

Tico Times
By Tico Times
WestJet Airlines
(Courtesy of WestJet)

Canadian airline WestJet is adding new routes for the 2025–26 winter season, including expanded service to Costa Rica. Beginning in December 2025, the airline will offer more direct flights to Liberia, Guanacaste as part of its broader push to grow its winter schedule.

For us here in Costa Rica, the standout addition is the first-ever direct flight from Winnipeg to Liberia. Set to launch on December 19, the weekly service will give Manitoba travelers a simple, nonstop option to reach the Pacific coast.

The Liberia route complements existing WestJet service from Toronto and Calgary and reflects growing Canadian demand for Costa Rican vacations. According to WestJet’s announcement, the new schedule aims to offer more affordable options for winter sun travel, with 71% of fares priced lower than the previous season.

For Costa Rica, this translates to a potential increase in high-season visitors and additional tourism revenue for the Guanacaste region. Hotels, rental car companies, and tour operators near Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport are likely to benefit as more Canadians escape the cold and head south.

In total, WestJet’s winter 2025/26 network will operate 305 routes across 92 destinations, with an emphasis on vacation-friendly cities. The airline’s fleet is also undergoing updates, with older aircraft from Sunwing and Swoop being retired and replaced with WestJet-standard planes.

New destinations in Latin America include:

  • Calgary to Panama City (4x weekly)
  • Calgary to Tepic (1x weekly)
  • Calgary to Guadalajara (2x weekly)
  • Montréal to Managua (1x weekly)
  • Toronto to Havana (2x weekly)

The Liberia route stands out for Costa Rica tourism due to its direct connection from a new Canadian city and its timing at the start of peak tourist season. WestJet’s CCO, John Weatherill, said the expansion reflects feedback from Canadian travelers who want more cost-effective ways to visit warm-weather destinations without complicated itineraries.

The new service also supports Costa Rica’s ongoing efforts to grow tourism outside of traditional gateways like San José. Despite 2024 challenges like runway repairs at Liberia, the airport plans to operate normally during the 2025–26 high season. By strengthening Liberia as a northern entry point, the ICT is hoping to have tourism better positioned to distribute visitor traffic to Pacific destinations like Tamarindo, Nosara, and Playas del Coco.

WestJet’s new flights to Costa Rica, including the Winnipeg to Liberia route, are bookable starting July 14, 2025, for travel beginning December 19, 2025, through April 25, 2026. Check WestJet’s website for fares and availability.

Trending Now

When Will Poás Volcano National Park Reopen? Here’s What We Know

Although Poás Volcano has entered a more stable phase and the alert level has been lowered to green, the national park will remain closed...
Read more

Protests Rise Over Panama Canal’s New Water Project

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino on Tuesday defended the construction of a new reservoir for the interoceanic canal and criticized those who oppose the...
Read more

Viva Aerobus Connects Monterrey to San José, Costa Rica with New Route

Mexican airline Viva Aerobus is launching a new international route linking Monterrey, Nuevo León, with San José, Costa Rica, starting October 30, 2025. This...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Punta Leona Resort at Center of Beach Access Controversy

Punta Leona Beach Club & Nature Resort and the mayor of Garabito, Francisco González, are locked in a dispute over public access to Playa...
Read more

Obesity in Costa Rica: A Growing Health Crisis After 35 Years of Change

Recent studies claim that about one-third of adults in Costa Rica are considered obese and another third overweight. Which means about two-thirds of adults...
Read more

Costa Rica Identified as Key Maritime Route for Cocaine Trafficking

Costa Rica appears among the main maritime and aerial routes for cocaine trafficking between South and North America, according to the World Drug Report 2025 published...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support