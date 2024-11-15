Runway Repairs Force Temporary Shutdown of Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport

The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, commonly known as Guanacaste Airport, will be closed on Friday, November 15, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., suspending all scheduled flights during that 12-hour period.

The closure was ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) for operational safety reasons. An internal circular sent by the DGAC to the airport community indicates that the closure is necessary to carry out runway repairs before operations can resume.

“Guanacaste Airport informs that for operational safety reasons, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation has notified that there will be no operations on Friday, November 15. A total of 36 international operations, including incoming and outgoing flights, will be affected,” stated a note issued by the airport’s management.

Passengers are urged not to travel to the terminal and to coordinate with their respective airlines to reschedule their departures. “We ask passengers not to travel to the airport and to coordinate with their airline for the nearest available departure. You can monitor Guanacaste Airport’s social media channels for more updated information,” they added.

The decision to close the airport is due to the national rain emergency and the poor condition of the runway. “It is a scheduled closure to perform minor pothole repairs. However, due to the rainy conditions affecting the country, maintenance personnel have been unable to carry out the work. Civil Aviation authorities reiterated that safety is the top priority in aviation, which is why the runway was closed today to perform these minor repairs, as long as weather conditions permit,” stated the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT).

For more information on flight status, visit www.guanacasteairport.com.