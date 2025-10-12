Costa Rica Faces Nicaragua in Key World Cup Qualifier Match

Costa Rica takes on Nicaragua this Tuesday at the Estadio Nacional in a match that could shape their path in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. With both sides still chasing their first win in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying, the pressure builds for Los Ticos to use their home field and past success against their neighbors to grab three points.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. local time, part of Group C where Costa Rica sits third with three points from three draws. Haiti and Honduras lead with five points each, while Nicaragua lags at the bottom with one point from a draw and two defeats. A win here would push Costa Rica closer to the top spot, which guarantees a direct ticket to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The two best second-place teams across groups get a shot at inter-confederation playoffs.

Costa Rica has drawn all three matches so far: a 1-1 result away to Nicaragua in September, a 3-3 thriller at home against Haiti, and a 0-0 stalemate on the road versus Honduras last week. Those results show grit in earning points without losses, but the team needs to convert draws into victories to stay in the hunt. Nicaragua, making their debut in this stage of qualifying, started with that 1-1 draw against Costa Rica but fell 2-0 to Honduras and 3-0 to Haiti, exposing defensive weaknesses that have seen them concede six goals while scoring just one.

History favors Costa Rica in this rivalry. Los Ticos remain unbeaten in their last 15 meetings with Nicaragua, claiming 13 wins along the way. Their most recent clash, the September qualifier in Managua, ended level after Nicaragua scored a late penalty to cancel out Costa Rica’s lead. Before that, Costa Rica had kept clean sheets in six straight games against them. At home, Costa Rica has won eight of their last 10 international matches, losing only once, which adds confidence heading into this fixture.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro’s side has shown solid organization but lacks sharpness in front of goal at times. Forward Manfred Ugalde stands out after netting twice in the Haiti draw, bringing energy to the attack. Midfielder Alonso Martínez also contributes with his pace and creativity. On the back line, the team has held firm, allowing four goals across three games, thanks to steady play from defenders like Francisco Calvo and Jeyland Mitchell.

Team news brings some challenges for Costa Rica. Defensive midfielder Orlando Galo misses out due to a one-game suspension after picking up his second yellow card in the Honduras match. His role in breaking up plays and starting transitions leaves a gap, and Alfaro may turn to Allan Cruz or Aarón Murillo as replacements.

Veteran midfielder Celso Borges deals with an ongoing fitness issue and remains under medical watch, with his status to be decided closer to kickoff. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas nurses a minor ankle problem but has done recovery sessions separately; the team expects him to feature, given his leadership and experience. Forward Warren Madrigal returns after recovering from a fibula injury sustained earlier in the year, adding depth up front. Defenders Jeyland Mitchell and Alexis Gamboa, plus attacker Carlos Mora, each carry one yellow card and must avoid another to stay available.

For Nicaragua, coach Marco Antonio Figueroa welcomes back midfielder Matias Belli Moldskred and defender Juan Luis Perez from injuries that kept them out of the opening qualifiers. Forward Jason Coronel returns from suspension and could start after appearing off the bench last time. Striker Ariagner Smith, who has four goals in his recent club games, looks to hit 25 caps and provide a threat on the counter. The team struggles away, losing seven of their last 10 road matches, and their recent form includes four games without a win.

Predicted lineups reflect these updates. Costa Rica might line up in a 4-3-3: Patrick Sequeira in goal if Navas sits out, but likely Navas; Alexis Gamboa, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Jeyland Mitchell in defense; Orlando Galo replaced by Allan Cruz, alongside Josimar Alcócer and Aarón Murillo in midfield; Alonso Martínez, Manfred Ugalde, and Joel Campbell leading the attack.

Nicaragua could go with a 5-4-1 to stay compact: Miguel Rodríguez in goal; Josué Quijano, Justing Cano, Christian Reyes, Óscar Acevedo, Henry Niño across the back; Byron Bonilla, Matias Moldskred, Juan Barrera, Bancy Hernández in midfield; Ariagner Smith up top.

Analysts see Costa Rica as clear favorites, given their unbeaten run against Nicaragua and strong home record. Nicaragua’s defensive issues and poor away results suggest Los Ticos can control the game and find the net. Expect Costa Rica to press early, using their midfield to dominate possession and create chances for Ugalde and company. Nicaragua will aim to frustrate with a low block and hit on breaks, but Costa Rica’s experience should prevail.

A 2-0 win for Costa Rica feels likely, with goals coming from set pieces or quick counters. This result would lift them to five points, tying the leaders before Honduras faces Haiti. For Nicaragua, anything but a loss would be a bonus, but pulling off an upset seems tough against a motivated host.