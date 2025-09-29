What to Expect from Costa Rica’s Weather in October

October heads into a rainier stretch than usual for most of Costa Rica, based on the latest from the National Meteorological Institute. For those planning a trip here and those of use living here, pack that rain gear—parts of our country could see heavier downpours, while others stay on the dry side.

The Pacific coast, Central Valley, and northern spots like Guatuso, Los Chiles, and Upala face up to 15 percent more rain than average. That means more frequent afternoon showers and potential for stronger storms in these areas.

On the flip side, the Caribbean side looks drier, with about a 10 percent rainfall deficit and temperatures running half a degree warmer than normal. Travelers heading to Limón or Puerto Viejo might catch more sunny breaks, but keep an eye on forecasts for any shifts.

The IMN plans to release details on when the rainy season wraps up around mid-October. Experts there point to a later-than-usual arrival of cold fronts from November to May, which could stretch the wet weather longer. This delay ties into current ocean patterns, pushing the end of rains back a bit. For anyone timing visits around drier months, this could mean holding off on beach plans until later in the year.

Talk of La Niña has been floating around, but the IMN says it’s not fully here yet. To call it La Niña, ocean temperatures need to stay below -0.5 degrees Celsius for at least five months with matching atmospheric changes—and so far, that’s only hit one month.

They expect the rest of 2025 to shift back to neutral conditions. Right now, a climatic dipole is at play: the equatorial Pacific sits in a cool neutral phase, while the Caribbean Sea remains warmer than average, though not as extreme as in 2023 or 2024. This setup contributes to the extra rain on the Pacific side and a prolonged wet period overall.

Breaking it down week by week, the extended outlook shows steady moisture:

From today to October 5, the entire Pacific gets wetter than normal, with totals between 90 and 120 millimeters. The Caribbean stays less rainy, and other regions hit average levels.

October 5 to 12 brings typical seasonal rains to the Pacific, while the Caribbean continues drier.

Mid-month, October 13 to 19, ramps up above-average rains in the Pacific and Central Valley. The Caribbean eases back to normal with lighter precipitation.

Wrapping October 20 to 26, the Pacific and Central Valley hold onto that wetter pattern, and the Caribbean trends dry again.

October already ranks as one of the rainiest months, and this year it will feel even steadier compared to September. If you’re exploring national parks or hiking volcanoes, mornings often start clear, but afternoons can turn soggy—plan indoor alternatives like coffee tours or museums in the Central Valley.

Speaking about a drought, the IMN confirms none exists right now across Costa Rica. They keep watch on the Caribbean, Limón, Valle de la Estrella, and northern Cartago, where recent months showed some shortfalls. To declare a drought, it needs three straight periods of low rain, which hasn’t happened. Last year’s dry spell in the Caribbean caused power issues by straining hydroelectric plants, so monitoring matters for long-term stability.

Looking at the year so far, Costa Rica has seen more rain than usual through the first eight months, with surpluses nearly everywhere except the Caribbean. August dipped below average and trimmed those totals, but the overall accumulation still beats historical norms.

Check local alerts if you’re in flood-prone zones and consider flexible itineraries. As the season lingers, November could bring a mix before drier weather sets in.