No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorEl Salvador Mobilized to Remove Invasive Plants from Lake Suchitlán

El Salvador Mobilized to Remove Invasive Plants from Lake Suchitlán

AFP
By AFP
Removing aquatic plants (Pistia stratiotes) from Suchitlan Lake
(Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

With mechanical shovels, barges, and by hand, hundreds of soldiers and artisanal fishers are working tirelessly this Friday to remove a floating plant that covers El Salvador’s Lake Suchitlán, in hopes of restoring prosperity to this tourist area.

The so-called “water lettuce” (Pistia stratiotes), about 30 centimeters in diameter, has spread across the surface of this artificial reservoir, located 45 km from the capital, feeding on chemical pollutants that arrive via its tributaries.

To revive the economy of the lakeside communities, the government deployed 360 soldiers to remove the plants. “I think this cleanup work is important, (but) I think they should have acted sooner,” said Eduardo Orellana, a 74-year-old builder from the area.

The lake hosts rich biodiversity, with migratory birds on its islands, but now much of its surface is blanketed by the “lettuce.” Its spread has been aided by wind and heavy rains, paralyzing artisanal fishing and tourism.

To support the soldiers, the government hired around 340 locals, mostly artisanal fishers who had been out of work for months since navigating through the plants had become impossible.

Wearing waterproof suits up to their waists, the soldiers patiently pull out the invasive plants, supported by three barges, while the fishers load the plants into baskets amid a nauseating stench. Local merchants are hopeful the lake will regain its splendor.

“It’s affected us because, honestly, we have eight restaurant areas and we still have to pay all the waiters and waitresses, and […] if tourists don’t come, how are we supposed to make money?” said merchant Julia Álvarez.

Around 50 restaurant workers lost their jobs in Puerto San Juan de Suchitoto, a tourist town known for its colonial-style houses with tile roofs, Álvarez, 52, added. The floating plant covers roughly half of the lake’s 13,500 hectares, according to military estimates.

For environmentalist Ricardo Navarro, head of the NGO Salvadoran Center for Appropriate Technology, the lake is facing “the consequence of neglecting to treat contaminated water.” “Those plants found the perfect breeding ground in the lake,” said Navarro.

The reservoir, built in the 1970s, supplies water to a hydroelectric plant and is fed by the Lempa River, which in turn receives water from other contaminated rivers.

Trending Now

Brazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Bolsonaro for Coup Attempt

Brazil’s Supreme Court has convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro for attempting to stage a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election...
Read more

Costa Rica Celebrates Independence with Traditional Torch Relay

The Torch of Independence began its traditional journey through Costa Rica today. More than 22,000 students from across the country carry the torch both...
Read more

Costa Rica Hosts Haiti in Crucial World Cup Qualifier Match

Costa Rica hosts Haiti tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the National Stadium in San José for the second matchday of the Concacaf final round...
Read more

Nicaragua Releases Prison Photos of Detained Doctor Amid US Demands

The government of Nicaragua published this Friday photographs in prison of a doctor with Costa Rican and Nicaraguan nationality, two days after the United...
Read more

Celebrating Costa Rica Independence Day Through the Eyes of an Expat

Independence Day is almost here! If you live near a school, a soccer field, a parking lot, or a barrio with a lot of...
Read more

Costa Rica Battles Haiti to 3-3 Stalemate in World Cup Qualifier

La Sele fought back late to salvage 3-3 tie against Haiti in their second match of the CONCACAF Final Round qualifiers for the 2026...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support