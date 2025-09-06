No menu items!

New visitor center opens at Costa Rica’s Tenorio Volcano National Park

Tico Times
By Tico Times
New Tenorio National Park Visitor Center
Image: Casa Presidencia

A new modern visitor center has opened at Tenorio Volcano National Park, enhancing the experience for tourists eager to explore the famed Río Celeste waterfall, the turquoise waters of Los Teñideros, and the rich biodiversity of the area.

The facility, unique among Costa Rica’s conservation areas, includes a 626-square-meter building with reception areas, ticket offices, restrooms, a planned souvenir shop, a first-aid station and a water treatment plant—all on one level.

With these improvements, the park now offers first-class conditions to its more than 100,000 annual visitors, including upgraded bathrooms and improved comfort while exploring one of Costa Rica’s most iconic natural destinations.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) funded the project with a ¢524 million (approximately $1,007,000) investment under a cooperative agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) signed in March 2023.

The initiative is part of the ICT’s strategy to boost sustainable tourism by enhancing infrastructure across the country’s most visited national parks. “Costa Rica’s tourism offerings stand out for their natural beauty, biodiversity and the richness of its national parks.

It is essential that domestic and international tourists have access to basic services so they can fully enjoy their experience,” said William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s minister of tourism.

The improved visitor flow and services will serve as the starting point for unforgettable experiences such as the hike to the 30-meter-high Río Celeste waterfall, exploration of the Teñideros pools where the river changes color, thermal bubbles from volcanic gases, and wildlife observation opportunities featuring tapirs, agoutis, jaguars and hundreds of bird species.

