No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeInvestigation Ties Costa Rica to Thousands of Shark Deaths in Fin Trade

Investigation Ties Costa Rica to Thousands of Shark Deaths in Fin Trade

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Shark fins seized by the Costa Rican Coast Guar
(Courtesy of the Public Security Ministry)

An investigation published by Mongabay revealed that Costa Rican authorities authorized the transit of 12.6 tons of shark fins from Nicaragua between 2023 and 2024. This resulted in the death of at least 15,000 sharks, as well as a violation of national laws and global efforts to conserve these species, as agreed upon by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

According to the media, Costa Rica has been living in contradiction with its conservation policies in recent years. On the one hand, it has passed laws to protect wildlife, but on the other, it has facilitated the export of shipments of shark fins from endangered species through re-exportation, according to an investigation by the Center for the Restoration of Threatened Marine Species (CREMA).

The interview published by Mongabay reveals that “re-exportation” is used to cover up illegal catches, denounces the inaction of the Ministry of the Environment, and highlights the influence that the fin export industry has on public policy in Costa Rica.

Randall Arauz, marine biologist and consultant on marine conservation policy at CREMA, told the media outlet that Costa Rica maintains practices that tolerate fishing for these species and facilitate their commercialization.

“We had managed to affect fishing activities targeting hammerhead sharks, which are highly prized for their fins, but in 2017, the Costa Rican government declared that sharks were no longer wildlife, but commercial species,” the expert pointed out.

Arauz mentioned that from 2015 to 2021, Costa Rica continued to allow hammerhead shark fishing and the sale of their fins. “The only destination for hammerhead shark fins is for export; they are not consumed here,” he added.

Countries must keep records of products that could not be exported to ensure that they do not enter the illegal market, but Costa Rica, by refusing to implement controls, facilitates the illegal export of these products.

Throughout 2024, Costa Rica carried out five re-exports of shark fins originating in Nicaragua and then sent to Hong Kong. “We obtained the invoices and found that of the nearly 12 tons, Nicaragua re-exported 1.8 tons of hammerhead shark through Costa Rica, while the other ten tons consisted of silky shark, thresher shark, tiger shark, and bull shark,” he denounced.

The specialist highlighted that the hammerhead shark is critically endangered. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, its populations have declined by 95% and up to 98% in some regions of the world. Sadly, despite this situation being recognized by international institutions, fishing continues and fins continue to be exported.

Trending Now

IMF Forecasts Costa Rica to Outpace Most Central American Economies

Costa Rica is projected to experience solid economic growth in 2025, with forecasts pointing to a moderate slowdown but still strong performance compared to...
Read more

Costa Rica Investigates Bahía Papagayo Over Illegal Logging Allegations

The Santa Cruz Environmental Prosecutor’s Office has seized files on the Bahía Papagayo concession from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Municipality...
Read more

Costa Rica Residents Protest Demolition of Homes in Avellanas

The Municipality of Santa Cruz demolished five structures built on Avellanas Beach, within the 50-meter public zone of the maritime-terrestrial area. In a video...
Read more

Costa Rica Route 32 Remains Closed After Large Landslide Near Zurquí

Traffic came to a standstill yesterda afternoon on National Route 32 after a massive landslide forced the complete closure of one of the country’s...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Capital San José Named Among Worst Cities for Crime

Our capital, San José, came under scrutiny today after the U.S. president placed it on a list of cities described as having some of...
Read more

Costa Rica Vacation Marks New Chapter for Megan Fox and MGK

Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently headed to Costa Rica for a family vacation with...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support