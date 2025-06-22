Costa Rica Aims to Close Paternity Leave Gap with Bold New Proposal

A new bill in Costa Rica aims to give fathers in the private sector a full month of paid paternity leave, matching the benefit public sector workers already enjoy. Right now, private sector dads get just eight days—two days a week for four weeks—to bond with their newborns. Public sector fathers, on the other hand, have four weeks. The proposed law, known as the Law for Paternity Leave in Costa Rica (file number 25.049), wants to close this gap, calling it unfair treatment that goes against equal rights under the law.

Congresswoman Luz Mary Alpízar Loaiza, from the Social Democratic Progress Party, is behind the bill. She argues that all fathers, regardless of where they work, have the same family responsibilities. “Parenthood should not depend on the type of employment. All sons and daughters deserve the same support, love, and presence in their first days of life,” she said. The bill would change Article 95 of the Labor Code to ensure equal leave for all workers, no matter their contract.

The push comes as concerns grow about family challenges in Costa Rica. The United Nations Population Fund’s 2025 State of World Population Report found that 11% of people see unequal caregiving duties as a reason not to have kids. The report also points to a gap between how many children people want and how many they actually have, driven by money, social pressures, and cultural norms. Extending paternity leave could ease some of these burdens, encouraging shared parenting responsibilities.

If the bill passes, employers who deny the leave could face serious consequences, including paying an indemnity equal to six months’ salary, on top of honoring workers’ rights. This reflects the bill’s strong stance on fairness. Costa Rica’s current private sector leave lags behind countries like Chile or Uruguay, where fathers get longer, paid time off, and far behind European nations like Sweden, where parents share months of leave.

The bill has sparked debate, with supporters saying it’s a step toward equality and critics questioning the cost to businesses. Posts on X show public interest, with many backing Alpízar Loaiza’s effort to level the playing field. As the Legislative Assembly reviews the proposal, it could mark a big shift in how Costa Rica supports new families, ensuring fathers have more time to be there when it counts most.