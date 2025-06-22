No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica Aims to Close Paternity Leave Gap with Bold New Proposal

Costa Rica Aims to Close Paternity Leave Gap with Bold New Proposal

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Paternity Proposal
Alberto Font/The Tico Times

A new bill in Costa Rica aims to give fathers in the private sector a full month of paid paternity leave, matching the benefit public sector workers already enjoy. Right now, private sector dads get just eight days—two days a week for four weeks—to bond with their newborns. Public sector fathers, on the other hand, have four weeks. The proposed law, known as the Law for Paternity Leave in Costa Rica (file number 25.049), wants to close this gap, calling it unfair treatment that goes against equal rights under the law.

Congresswoman Luz Mary Alpízar Loaiza, from the Social Democratic Progress Party, is behind the bill. She argues that all fathers, regardless of where they work, have the same family responsibilities. “Parenthood should not depend on the type of employment. All sons and daughters deserve the same support, love, and presence in their first days of life,” she said. The bill would change Article 95 of the Labor Code to ensure equal leave for all workers, no matter their contract.

The push comes as concerns grow about family challenges in Costa Rica. The United Nations Population Fund’s 2025 State of World Population Report found that 11% of people see unequal caregiving duties as a reason not to have kids. The report also points to a gap between how many children people want and how many they actually have, driven by money, social pressures, and cultural norms. Extending paternity leave could ease some of these burdens, encouraging shared parenting responsibilities.

If the bill passes, employers who deny the leave could face serious consequences, including paying an indemnity equal to six months’ salary, on top of honoring workers’ rights. This reflects the bill’s strong stance on fairness. Costa Rica’s current private sector leave lags behind countries like Chile or Uruguay, where fathers get longer, paid time off, and far behind European nations like Sweden, where parents share months of leave.

The bill has sparked debate, with supporters saying it’s a step toward equality and critics questioning the cost to businesses. Posts on X show public interest, with many backing Alpízar Loaiza’s effort to level the playing field. As the Legislative Assembly reviews the proposal, it could mark a big shift in how Costa Rica supports new families, ensuring fathers have more time to be there when it counts most.

Trending Now

Nicaragua Slashes Highway Speed Limit, Public Reacts with Mockery

Nicaragua reduced the national highway speed limit from 100 km/h to 50 km/h, a measure widely mocked on social media as “ridiculous,” with users...
Read more

U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica Mandates Public Social Media for Student Visas

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica announced a new rule for anyone applying for F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas, which cover academic students,...
Read more

Nicaraguan Critic Roberto Samcam Assassinated in Costa Rica

A retired Nicaraguan army officer and outspoken critic of the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo government was shot dead Thursday in Costa Rica, where...
Read more

Costa Rica’s President Stirs Debate with Oil Exploration Stance

President Rodrigo Chaves has sparked controversy with his recent comments on oil exploration and the Escazú Agreement, defending his positions in an interview with...
Read more

U.S. Revokes Visa of Ex-Panama President Torrijos After Military Deal Criticism

The U.S. government under Donald Trump canceled the visa of former Panamanian President Martín Torrijos after he criticized a new agreement allowing U.S. military...
Read more

Panama Faces Turmoil as Protests Turn Deadly Over Pension Law

A person died on Tuesday in Panama after sustaining a back injury during ongoing protests against a controversial pension reform, according to an official...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support