Costa Rica’s Film Festival Kicks Off with a New Vision

San José is lighting up for the 13th Costa Rica International Film Festival (CRFIC), running June 19–29, 2025, with filmmaker Patricia Velásquez Guzmán taking the reins for the first time. A festival veteran who’s been involved since its early days in the 2010s, Guzmán is shaking things up while keeping the focus on bold, independent cinema.

“I know this festival inside out, so I see where we can do better,” Guzmán said. She’s prioritizing younger audiences without skimping on quality, programming 64 films across 87 screenings in 12 venues. Expect festival hits like Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light” and the quirky “Lesbian Space Princess,” alongside strands like Generation Alpha, diving into youth experiences, and Year 13, showcasing genre flicks like “Bitter Gold.”

Regional Reach and Women’s Voices

Guzmán’s big push is making CRFIC a hub for Central America and the Caribbean. “Forming alliances makes us stronger,” she said. The festival’s feature and short film competitions now span the region, featuring Panama’s “Hijo de Tigre y Mula” and Cuba’s “Isla Familia.” Documentaries dominate, with seven of 11 feature entries, including Costa Rican premieres like Álvaro Torres Crespo’s “Ella se detiene a mirar,” tackling fishermen turning to drug trafficking.

Women filmmakers shine this year, with half the films directed by women like Antonella Sudasassi (“Memories of a Burning Body”) and Guzmán herself, whose “The Skin of the Water” debuted at Locarno. A special Women Under the Influence strand highlights female-directed Spanish films. “We’ve got tons of women in the industry, and groups like Unión de Directoras de Cine are pushing for equality,” Guzmán said. “We’re seeing years of work pay off.”

Facing Challenges, Building Connections

Despite tighter budgets, Guzmán’s team keeps the festival lively. “We work hard so audiences don’t feel the pinch,” she said, leaning on partnerships with institutions. The Costa Rica Media Market (June 24–25) adds buzz, connecting 50 buyers and 130 creators to boost regional filmmaking.

CRFIC 2025 tackles big themes—authoritarianism, colonial legacies, and generational shifts—while drawing diverse crowds with music-focused films like “DJ Ahmet” and video art displays. Guzmán’s goal is clear: make the festival a must for cinephiles and newbies alike, proving Costa Rica’s indie film scene is a force.





