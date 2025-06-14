No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeCosta Rica Faces Growing Arms Trafficking Crisis

Costa Rica Faces Growing Arms Trafficking Crisis

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Arms Trafficking
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP Photo: Illustrative Purposes Only

On Thursday, the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) made headlines by seizing 56 weapons in La Guácima de Alajuela, marking the largest arms seizure in Costa Rica’s history. The haul, which included 37 assault rifles and 19 pistols, was found in a house alongside a significant amount of drugs, pointing to the growing reach of organized crime in the country.

Michael Soto, deputy director of the Judicial Police, explained that these weapons, primarily R-15 rifles and nine-millimeter pistols, are designed for burst fire, posing a severe threat in potential confrontations with law enforcement. “Imagine these 56 weapons in a shootout against our forces,” Soto said. “We’d likely see casualties.” His words underline the urgency of addressing the rising tide of illegal firearms.

The OIJ revealed that organized crime groups are assembling these weapons domestically. Parts are smuggled into Costa Rica through legal channels, often disguised as mechanical or cell phone components at the General Customs Office. In some cases, criminals use 3D printers to manufacture parts, creating fully functional firearms. Soto noted that between 4,000 and 5,000 firearms have been seized this year alone, a sign that Costa Rica is becoming a hub not just for drugs but also for weapons distribution.

The country’s porous borders add to the problem. With fewer than 20,000 security agents nationwide, Costa Rica struggles to monitor blind spots where weapons and drugs slip through. Soto called the nation’s border surveillance “very permeable,” highlighting the lack of resources to combat trafficking effectively.

Investigators believe the seized weapons may be linked to a criminal group in Villa del Mar de Limón, with a possible connection to a gang in the León XIII neighborhood of Tibás. The case began in February when a kidnapping in Moravia led to the discovery of nearly a ton of marijuana, which in turn uncovered more drugs and this arsenal in La Guácima. Two suspects are now in custody, facing six months of preventive detention as the investigation continues.

This seizure exposes a troubling trend: Costa Rica’s role in the global arms trade is growing, driven by organized crime’s ability to exploit weak borders and legal loopholes. Soto’s call for analysis reflects the need for stronger policies to curb this crisis before it escalates further.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s 2025 Flamingo Fishing Rodeo Highlights Sport and Conservation

With great fishing and a renewed focus on family fun, the Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo presented by Marina Flamingo is set to take center stage in the world...
Read more

Salvadoran Lawyer Arrested Amid Crackdown on Bukele Critics

Salvadoran constitutional lawyer Enrique Anaya, a staunch critic of President Nayib Bukele, was arrested Saturday on charges of money laundering, according to the Attorney...
Read more

Panama to Negotiate With Chiquita Workers Amid Widespread Protests

The government of Panama and workers from the Panamanian branch of U.S. banana giant Chiquita Brands will meet next Monday in an effort to...
Read more

Costa Rica Minister Faces Accusations Over Gandoca-Manzanillo Development

Costa Rica’s reputation as an environmental leader is under scrutiny. A formal complaint filed by environmental lawyer Marco Levy has called for a criminal...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Wildlife Crisis: “Esto No Es Pura Vida” Fights Electrocution Threat

Costa Rica’s forests, coasts, and mountains shelter an astonishing array of wildlife, from howler monkeys to sloths and scarlet macaws. This biodiversity, which accounts...
Read more

UN Ocean Summit Ends with Progress but No Clear Funding

The UN Ocean Summit concluded in Nice with advances in protecting the high seas—but without any clear financial commitments. After bringing together around 60...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support