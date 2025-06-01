El Salvador’s Fruit-Laden Bamboo Pole Festival in Carrizal

To the rhythm of music, the roar of fireworks, and doses of aguardiente, hundreds of Salvadorans carried massive bamboo poles laden with fruit on their shoulders during a traditional festival in the town of Santa María de Ostuma to give thanks for the harvest and pray for a more abundant one next year.

The celebration dates back nearly a century and takes place every May 31, when locals construct the poles, primarily loaded with pineapples, coconuts, and bunches of bananas, to make an offering in Carrizal, Santa María Ostuma, about 65 km east of San Salvador.

“It’s like giving thanks to God for the harvest we receive, especially during the rainy season. And it’s brought to the church as an offering,” explained 41-year-old merchant Margarita Aldana to AFP during the festivity. Nestled among mountains, Carrizal is known for its pineapple, citrus, and variety of tropical fruit crops.

In total, the locals carried eight poles, some of which included sacks of fertilizers. Before starting the procession, participants drink chaparro, a homemade alcoholic beverage, to “double” their strength to carry the heavy fruit offerings, weighing between one and two tons, according to organizers.

Javier Aldana, the festival’s mayordomo (host), said that they planned for a year to feed the nearly 1,000 people who participate in this tradition. “We are guides, making sure everyone eats, that no one leaves unsatisfied,” said the 39-year-old farmer. A cow and several chickens were slaughtered for the feast, and the women cooked rice, tamales, and tortillas.

Aldana emphasized that aguardiente, distributed in abundance, is also essential. “It’s ancient and hasn’t been lost, and I believe it will continue. People are used to it; the tradition won’t be lost,” said a 28-year-old man dressed as a devil, identifying himself as Hernández Hernández.

The festival ended at dawn this morning with the distribution of all the fruit after appointing the mayordomos who commit to organizing the poles for the next year.