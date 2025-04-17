Easter Weekend in Costa Rica: Traditions, Beaches, and Pura Vida

As someone who is rooted in San José, I’ve watched Semana Santa bring Costa Rica to life each year, and this Easter Weekend is no exception. It’s a time when faith, family, and our Pura Vida spirit collide in a beautiful, vibrant way. For expats settling in, tourists exploring, or travelers curious about what’s happening here, I’m sharing my perspective on this special holiday. This article should help guide you through the processions, bustling beaches, and chiverre-filled plates that define this weekend.

Faith in the Streets

Living in Costa Rica, you feel how deeply Semana Santa matters. With about three-quarters of us Ticos being Catholic, the week leading to Easter Sunday turns our towns into sacred spaces. On Holy Thursday and Good Friday shops close, banks lock their doors, and processions take over. I’ve joined the Procesión del Silencio in San José, where marchers carry purple-draped crosses in near silence—a moment that always gives me chills. In Cartago’s historic basilica or San Joaquín de Flores in Heredia, you’ll see similar devotion, each town adding its own touch.

If you’re an expat or visitor, these processions are a window into our soul. They’re not just religious—they’re us. Be respectful: keep quiet and ask before taking photos. Check with local churches or your hotel for schedules, as times differ by town. Easter Sunday is calmer, with church services celebrating the Resurrection, often followed by family time at home.

The Beachward Bound

For me, Semana Santa is also when Costa Rica lets its hair down. Schools shut, and it feels like everyone heads to the coast. I’ve seen the roads to Tamarindo, Jacó, and Manuel Antonio turn into parades of cars as Ticos and tourists chase the sun. Beaches become lively hubs: families grilling, kids playing, and music everywhere. For a quieter escape, I love Playa Conchal in Guanacaste—its shell-strewn shore is magical—or Cahuita on the Caribbean side, where reggae sets the tone.

Travel this weekend is hectic. Traffic clogs up on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, and public buses take a break. Car rentals cost a fortune, and hotels in beach towns are packed. If you haven’t booked, you might still find last-minute spots in less touristy areas like Alajuela or Puerto Viejo—try calling local guesthouses directly. Some Ticos avoid swimming on Good Friday, believing it’s bad luck, but I always check for riptides no matter the day.

Top Easter Destinations What to Expect Local Tip Tamarindo, Guanacaste Crowded, festive Arrive early for parking Manuel Antonio, Puntarenas Nature meets beach Stick to marked trails Cahuita, Limón Chill Caribbean charm Visit local sodas Playa Conchal, Guanacaste Quiet, stunning Bring water and snacks

Food That Feels Like Home

As a Tico, I live for Semana Santa food. Lent puts seafood front and center—ceviche with a lime kick or sopa de mariscos that warms you up. My heart belongs to chiverre, the squash we turn into miel de chiverre jam, empanadas, or cookies. You’ll spot these at markets or bakeries right now. Then there’s arroz con leche, spiced and creamy, or tamal mudo, a meatless tamale that’s pure comfort.

Expats craving Easter candy can hit Auto Mercado, but our local treats are the real deal. I spend hours at San José’s Old Customs Building fair, where over 180 vendors sell coffee, chocolates, and chiverre goodies. Whether you’re a tourist eating ceviche at a beach soda or an expat adding Tico flavors to a potluck, our food brings us together.

Easter Eats to Try What It’s Like Where to Get It Miel de Chiverre Sweet, squashy jam Markets, bakeries Ceviche Zesty fish dish Coastal sodas Arroz con Leche Spiced rice pudding Local eateries Tamal Mudo Simple tamale Festival stalls

More Than Just a Holiday

Semana Santa is my favorite time to explore Costa Rica. National parks like Manuel Antonio or Tortuguero are open, their trails buzzing with monkeys, sloths, and toucans. Last-minute guided tours might still have spots—check with local operators. For thrills, I’ve zipped through Monteverde’s canopy and rafted Turrialba’s rivers; the scenery alone is worth it. In towns like Atenas, festivals bring oxcart parades and marimba music, while San José celebrates Día de San José on April 19 with masses and parades for our patron saint.

Expats, you’ll find your people through Reddit’s r/costarica or Facebook groups—think beach barbecues in Escazú or outings in Santa Ana. Tourists, go for ethical tours that respect our wildlife and skip places offering animal selfies.

Navigating the Weekend Like a Local

It’s Thursday, so booking hotels or tours for Semana Santa is likely a long shot—most beach towns are packed, and guides are booked solid. But don’t worry; you can still make this weekend work. If you’re already here, lean on local know-how. Drop by smaller guesthouses in places like Alajuela or Puerto Viejo; they sometimes have last-minute openings. For activities, join free community events like processions or festivals, or hike a nearby trail—many don’t require reservations. Keep your wallet safe in crowds, as pickpocketing picks up now, and carry your passport with its entry stamp.

We use colones, but dollars are fine—just bring small bills for markets. An Airalo eSIM keeps you online with 4G for maps. If trouble hits, call 911 for police or 128 for medical help. Expats, a bit of Spanish goes far. Things slow down this weekend, so embrace the Pura Vida pace. Tipping’s not expected, but 10% for great service is a nice touch.

Why I Love This Time of Year

Semana Santa shows Costa Rica at its best. As an expat, you’ll feel our warmth; as a tourist, you’ll taste and see what makes us special. Whether I’m in a candlelit procession, eating ceviche by the waves, or hiking a jungle path, this weekend reminds me why I’m proud to call this home. So come join us—Easter is your shot to live Pura Vida.