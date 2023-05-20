Manuel Antonio National Park: Striking a Balance Between Economy and Conservation

A recent ruling by Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court has sparked a heated debate regarding the number of daily visitors allowed in Manuel Antonio National Park. President Rodrigo Chaves expressed his discomfort with the decision, highlighting its potential negative impact on the economy.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment and Energy Franz Tattenbach acknowledged the Court’s ruling and emphasized the need for stricter control and conservation measures within the park. This blog post delves into the ongoing controversy surrounding the visitor limit at Manuel Antonio National Park and the different perspectives at play.

The President’s Concerns

During a press conference, President Chaves voiced his concerns about the Court’s decision, describing it as detrimental to the country’s economy. He expressed his discomfort and requested a plan from the Minister of Environment and Energy to address the issue. Chaves emphasized the significance of Manuel Antonio National Park to the local economy and indicated his intention to thoroughly review the Court’s ruling before forming an informed opinion.

Minister Tattenbach’s Response

Minister Tattenbach acknowledged the Court’s decision and stated that it obliges the authorities to significantly reduce the number of daily tourists in the park. Previously, the Ministry had increased the visitor limit from 2,000 to 3,000 per day, which had effectively curbed ticket scalping. Tattenbach mentioned ongoing improvements within the park, including new bathroom facilities, additional park officials, and the development of a new trail named La Catedral. He also emphasized the importance of stricter regulations regarding food to prevent contamination and mentioned plans to construct a designated area where tourists can obtain food.

Environmental Concerns

Environmentalists and some members of Congress have expressed their opposition to the decision to increase the park’s capacity, citing concerns about its potential impact on wildlife. Their appeals and activism led to the Constitutional Court’s ruling. The decision to reduce the number of daily visitors is viewed as a necessary step to protect the delicate ecosystem of Manuel Antonio National Park.

Awaiting the Full Resolution

As the government and various entities await the publication of the full resolution by the Constitutional Court, President Chaves and Minister Tattenbach have announced an internal investigation to examine possible violations of the Ministry’s public policy. This investigation aims to address any discrepancies and ensure the adherence to conservation guidelines within the park.

Final Thoughts

The controversy surrounding the visitor limit at Manuel Antonio National Park illustrates the delicate balance between economic interests and environmental conservation. While President Chaves expressed concerns about the impact on the local economy, Minister Tattenbach emphasized the importance of conservation measures to protect the park’s wildlife and natural beauty.

The upcoming resolution from the Constitutional Court will shed further light on the matter, guiding future decisions and actions regarding visitor management at this renowned Costa Rican national park.