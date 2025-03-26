New Details Emerge in Tragic Death of Brett Gardner’s Son in Costa Rica

The investigation into the sudden death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, has taken a significant turn as Costa Rican authorities provide fresh updates. Miller passed away while vacationing with his family at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio, leaving his parents, Brett and Jessica Gardner, and brother Hunter, 16, struggling with grief and unanswered questions.

At first, the Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) suggested Miller’s death resulted from asphyxiation linked to food poisoning, based on vomit found near his body. However, yesterday, officials ruled out asphyxiation after finding no respiratory tract obstructions during the autopsy. Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, an OIJ spokesperson, told NBC News that the family had dined at an off-site restaurant, returning ill. The hotel’s medical team treated them, but Miller’s condition worsened overnight, leading to his death in his sleep.

Authorities now suspect food poisoning or a reaction to medication administered by the hotel staff, though no foul play is indicated. Samples have been sent for toxicological and nutritional analysis to the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (INCIENSA), with results that could take up to two to three months due to a backlog from rising national homicide rates. In the meantime, the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica is assisting the family with repatriating Miller’s body.

Brett and Jessica Gardner, in a statement released via the Yankees, expressed their devastation: “We have so many questions and so few answers.” The Arenas Del Mar resort, passing a recent health inspection with a 98.5 score, offered condolences and is cooperating with the investigation.