Djokovic Roars Back at Miami Open 2025 with Dominant Win

The Miami Open 2025 went into high gear with Novak Djokovic stealing the spotlight in his long-awaited return to the tournament. The six-time champion, absent from the event since 2019, made a commanding statement by defeating Australia’s Rinky Hijikata 6-0, 7-6 (1) in the Round of 64, advancing to the third round and snapping a rare three-match losing streak. The victory, which tied him with Rafael Nadal for the most ATP Masters 1000 wins at 410, underscored Djokovic’s determination to reclaim his dominance on the hard courts of Miami.

Djokovic’s performance was a blend of precision and resilience. The first set was a masterclass, as he overwhelmed Hijikata with superior baseline play and a lethal serve, wrapping it up in just 27 minutes without dropping a game. The second set proved more competitive, with Hijikata finding his footing and pushing the match to a tiebreak. However, Djokovic elevated his game when it mattered most, winning the final six points to secure the victory. “I wanted to make a statement to myself and to others that I’m still able to play on a high level,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “I was eager to get the win after losing my last two tournaments in the first rounds.”

The Serbian star entered the Miami Open under pressure following early exits in Dubai and Indian Wells, marking his longest winless run since 2018. His return to winning ways in Miami, where he holds a storied history, signals a potential turning point in his 2025 season. Djokovic’s next challenge comes against lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round, as he pursues a record seventh Miami Open title and his 100th ATP tour-level crown.

Elsewhere, the day saw mixed fortunes for top seeds. Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shocking second-round defeat to David Goffin, while Daniil Medvedev also exited early. Iga Swiatek, however, advanced smoothly on the women’s side. For Djokovic, the focus remains clear: reasserting his legacy in a tournament he has long dominated. Fans and analysts alike are buzzing about whether this could be the start of another triumphant chapter for the 37-year-old tennis titan.