Surfing in Costa Rica is Booming as Tourism and Economy Grow

The global economic market trend analysis firm STATISTA estimates that between 2025 and 2032, surf tourism will grow at an average annual rate of 6%. In 2022, the global surf tourism market was valued at $9.5 billion, and forecasts predict that by 2032, it will grow to $17.1 billion. “This is consistent with the growth of the surf industry itself,” STATISTA reports.

Mike Castro, Director of the National Surfing Circuit (CNS) Banco LAFISE 2025, presented by Garabito Ciudad Deportiva, highlights that surfing’s influence extends beyond the competitive realm.

“Our country has made significant strides in this market at a rapid pace. This has brought tremendous benefits to coastal areas where improving income and quality of life for families is essential,” Castro said. “A tourist arriving in Costa Rica must rent a car, stay in a hotel, dine at local restaurants, and pay for tours to the beaches. In other words, the economic impact of surfing is incredibly broad.”

The 2025 National Surfing Circuit

From February 14-16, the Costa Rican Surfing Federation will launch the National Surfing Circuit Banco LAFISE 2025, presented by Garabito Ciudad Deportiva, at Playa Cieneguita de Limón. The championship will continue at:

Santa Teresa de Cóbano (March 14-16)

(March 14-16) Playa Guiones, Nosara (April 11-13)

(April 11-13) Playa Dominical, Osa (May 23-25)

(May 23-25) Playa Hermosa, Jacó (June 20-22)

Surfing’s Role in Tourism and Economic Development

According to Castro, surfing serves as an important “letter of introduction” for attracting foreign tourists and has also boosted local tourism, particularly along Costa Rica’s Pacific and Caribbean coasts, where prime surf spots draw visitors year-round.

“The impact of surfing is evident on long weekends when hundreds of surfers visit coastal communities in search of good waves. Many travel with their families in groups of four or five, which increases local spending and allows these communities to benefit from the economic ripple effect,” Castro added.

As Costa Rica continues to establish itself as a premier surf destination, its coastal communities stand to gain from this growing industry, further strengthening our countries reputation as a global surfing hub.