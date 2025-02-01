US Priorities for Costa Rica Talks Ahead of Rubio Visit

Mauricio Claver-Carone, the Trump administration’s special envoy for Latin America, outlined key priorities for upcoming talks with Costa Rica during a press briefing. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, currently in Panama, will soon visit Costa Rica as part of a six-day diplomatic tour focused on advancing President Donald Trump’s hemispheric agenda.

Claver-Carone emphasized the U.S. willingness to work closely with Costa Rica on several critical issues. One of the primary concerns is China’s growing influence in the region. He noted that Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves “understands very well the issue of the Chinese threat to the region”.

Migration is another crucial topic on the agenda. The U.S. aims to implement a repatriation flight system in Costa Rica, similar to the one already in place in Panama. This system would facilitate the return of travelers who don’t face threats in their home countries. Claver-Carone stated, “Costa Rica, like Panama, is a great ally in overcoming the migratory flow to the north”.

Regional Challenges and Economic Cooperation

The ongoing situation in Nicaragua, including the erosion of democracy and its impact on migration and trade, will be a key discussion point. Claver-Carone acknowledged Costa Rica’s unique position, saying, “There is no country that suffers more pressure in that sense than Costa Rica, due to its border, obviously due to the migration of Nicaraguans”.

The U.S. official also mentioned exploring a formula to remove Nicaragua from the Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA) with the United States. The goal would be to prevent Nicaragua from benefiting from the agreement while ensuring other member countries are not negatively affected.

Claver-Carone emphasized the Trump administration’s strong interest in Latin American affairs, stating, “There is no region of the world that affects the individual lives of every American more than Latin America”. The upcoming talks aim to strengthen U.S.-Costa Rica relations and address regional challenges, with a focus on countering Chinese influence, managing migration, and promoting economic cooperation within the framework of the Trump administration’s Latin America policy.