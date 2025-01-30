U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Costa Rica Visit: What to Expect

The new U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, will visit Costa Rica next week to discuss a range of critical issues, including migration flows, national and regional security, and the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism. Chancellor Arnoldo André announced that the bilateral discussions will also encompass the deployment of the 5G network, cybersecurity, trade and investment relations, and cooperation in cultural, technical, and academic fields. Rubio will be accompanied by the U.S. designee for the State Department for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone.

According to André, the specific date of the visit is yet to be determined. In addition to the aforementioned topics, the agenda will include discussions on the Global Entry program, which would expedite entry into the United States for Costa Ricans. “We consider this first trip by Secretary Rubio as a positive sign of strengthening the bilateral relationship,” said André. “It is the first time that, as Secretary of State, he makes a trip and honors Costa Rica with his visit, and it is another example of the excellent cooperative relationship that exists between both countries.”

While Minister André indicated that efforts have been made to facilitate this visit, the U.S. Embassy has stated that it still awaits confirmation from the State Department. However, the U.S. government did confirm a phone call between representatives of both nations, where they discussed key aspects of the U.S.-Costa Rican relationship.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Costa Rican Foreign Minister Arnoldo André to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Costa Rican relationship in building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous hemisphere,” the U.S. government noted. Secretary Rubio also expressed gratitude for Costa Rica’s collaboration with the United States to “promote peace, protect hemispheric security from external threats, disrupt transnational criminal organizations, and find lasting solutions to the ongoing migration crisis in our hemisphere.”