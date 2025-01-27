Costa Rica No Longer #1 Retirement Destination in 2025

Costa Rica ranks third in the Best Places to Retire in 2025: The Annual Global Retirement Index, published by International Living. Although it remains one of the favorites, the country no longer holds the top spot. In 2024, it was ranked first. “The Pura Vida vibe flowing through Costa Rica attracts those seeking adventures in nature and a laid-back lifestyle,” the report stated.

The country is described as an idyllic place, with “verdant landscapes, breathtaking turquoise waterfalls, brightly colored toucans, and scarlet macaws flying overhead.” “Though no larger than West Virginia, Costa Rica contains almost 6% of the world’s biodiversity and is a top destination for ecotourism and nature lovers. Coupled with the warmth of the friendly Ticos (as Costa Ricans call themselves), Costa Rica is a true gem,” author Bekah Bottone highlighted.

International Living also mentions the warmth and friendliness of Ticos and Ticas, which helps them feel a sense of belonging when coming to the country. As for the cost of living, International Living emphasizes the flexibility it offers for different types of budgets, with some couples living “comfortably on $2,500 a month, while others spend double or triple that amount.”

“The flexibility in expenses means there’s a way to make it work for nearly everyone, from frugal retirees to those seeking a more luxurious lifestyle,” Bottone added. However, housing prices have increased, particularly after the pandemic, and vary depending on the location. Beach towns tend to have the highest prices.

On the other hand, it offers important aspects such as a public healthcare system and the availability of quality private medical care. However, the publication points out the long waiting times in public medicine and some of the difficulties that people may encounter when seeking care.

While Costa Rica continues to stand out for its biodiversity, warm climate, and political stability, factors such as the increase in housing and service costs in certain areas may have influenced its decline this year. The country remains a great option for those looking for a place to retire.

To check the full ranking, visit: https://internationalliving.com/the-best-places-to-retire/