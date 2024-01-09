Costa Rica Tops 2024’s Best Places to Retire

Costa Rica has been crowned the best place to retire in 2024, according to the Annual Global Retirement Index published by International Living.

The index, constructed from on-the-ground information and well-informed opinions, highlights Costa Rica’s allure as a “home away from home,” offering a perfect blend of natural beauty, pleasant climate, and a lifestyle centered around the famous ‘Pura Vida.’

International Living showcases Costa Rica’s appeal, citing factors such as pristine tropical beaches, perpetual spring-like weather in the Central Valley, and the presence of one of the world’s Blue Zone/s in Nicoya. The country’s volcanic energy, rich biodiversity, turquoise waterfalls, and consistently high happiness rankings further contribute to its desirability as a retirement destination.

The article emphasizes the ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle that makes Costa Rica a dream destination for retirees. The daily coexistence with nature, sightings of sloths and howler monkeys in backyard surroundings, and the overall tranquility of the environment contribute to the country’s charm.

International Living also points out Costa Rica’s political stability, commitment to environmental protection, renewable energy initiatives, and a robust healthcare system. While highlighting the positives, the article notes that legal residents, once established, are required to contribute 13%-15% of their reported monthly income to Costa Rica’s healthcare system, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

Bekah Bottone, International Living’s Costa Rica Correspondent, shares her positive experience, emphasizing the caring and helpful nature of the locals.

“Ticos are such caring and helpful people. Although you don’t need to speak Spanish to adjust to life in many areas of Costa Rica, such as the coast in Guanacaste, speaking the language allows you to integrate with the local culture and people, which was how I first fell in love with this Central American country in 1997,” she said.

The Global Retirement Index acknowledges Costa Rica’s diverse microclimates, providing retirees with a range of options based on their weather preferences. The year-round warm temperatures make outdoor living a constant, allowing residents to connect with nature and enjoy the fresh air, whether on the beach, in the mountains, or at the park.

From its natural wonders and pleasant climate to the ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle and political stability, Costa Rica continues to attract retirees seeking an idyllic and fulfilling retirement experience.