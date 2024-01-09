Hikers Robbed at Gunpoint on Costa Rica’s Chirripó Peak

A group of hikers fell victim to a distressing crime on December 28th while traversing Costa Rica’s iconic Chirripó mountain, the country’s highest peak. The hikers, a mixture of both tourists and staff members from Chirripó National Park, were tied up and robbed at gunpoint by a band of armed criminals, according to a post by the Chamber of Rural Experiences on Facebook.

The victims remained bound throughout the night until they managed to free themselves the following afternoon, nearly 24 hours after the initial assault. Authorities believe illegal hiking may have inadvertently led the group into a dangerous area manned by vigilantes hired to protect nearby marijuana crops.

“Some guides lead tourists through unofficial trails, navigating diverse landscapes and presenting greater challenges to hikers, thereby capturing their interest in exploring uncharted areas,” explained Minister of Security Mario Zamora. “Over time, this has created a market for services where guides may agree with clients on walking routes that bring them closer to marijuana plantations or inadvertently lead them to illegal crops.”

Investigations revealed that in recent days, multiple groups of hikers had ventured too close to these hidden plantations, causing concern amongst the armed guards protecting the illegal farms. “It makes no sense to burn down the lodge unless it is a warning to deter people from passing through the area,” noted Zamora.

Ronald Chan Fonseca, the regional director of the La Amistad-Pacífico SINAC Conservation Area which oversees Chirripó National Park, confirmed the area where the assault occurred has ongoing issues with illegal marijuana grow operations, hunting, and forest fires. Rapid response operations have been carried out in parts of the Talamanca mountain range to eradicate unlawful crops, sometimes encountering heavily armed vigilantes in the process.

In light of the events, Minister Zamora advised tourists and locals alike to only hike with authorized guides and stick to official trails when visiting Costa Rica’s numerous protected wilderness areas. However, the government aims to restore order in the region this year by pushing out the criminal groups attempting to impose their own laws. “It is unacceptable for these elements to restrict the rights and liberties of individuals,” stated Zamora.