Netflix Documentary Explores Costa Rica’s Nicoya Blue Zone

Netflix recently unveiled a first look at its upcoming documentary, “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” which will debut on August 30th. The production focuses on the lives of 58 centenarians residing in Nicoya, Costa Rica, one of only five confirmed “Blue Zones” worldwide.

These unique Blue Zones are regions where inhabitants commonly live active lives past the age of 100. Dan Buettner, in partnership with National Geographic, pioneered the concept in the early 2000s while researching global longevity hotspots. His expeditions uncovered common lifestyle factors linked to extended health spans in Nicoya, as well as Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Icaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California.

Buettner commented, “This series represents two decades spent identifying and researching the world’s oldest populations. There’s no better well of wisdom on living longer than from those who’ve truly achieved it. The primary insight they offer might not be what one expects.”

The Nicoya Peninsula earned its designation as a Blue Zone thanks to its high concentration of centenarians. Demographic studies by Gianni Pes and Michel Poulain first shed light on these longevity zones with statistically significant numbers of people living past 100. Buettner explained that Blue Zones boast a unique convergence of lifestyle, diet, community, and environment that enables inhabitants to thrive into old age.

“In these regions, walking trumps driving. Diets are predominantly plant-based, often inclusive of beans or grains like corn. Here, family is paramount. Residents maintain tight-knit circles of friends who foster healthy habits,” Buettner stated.

In addition to its secrets of longevity, as almost everyone who has been there knows, Nicoya offers stunning natural landscapes, protected reserves, and alot of activities for tourists visiting the area. The peninsula stretches from the Pacific Coast across lush rainforests teeming with exotic wildlife. Local culture immerses travelers in artisan traditions, music, and Costa Rican cuisine.

The Netflix documentary will provide an inside look at day-to-day life for Nicoya’s elders, highlighting specific dietary, social, and environmental factors researchers have linked to exceptional longevity. Costa Ricans hope the show will inspire people worldwide to incorporate Blue Zone lessons into their own lives. Good health and community bonds run deep here in Nicoya, where the pace of life moves slowly and loved ones stay close.