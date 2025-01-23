New ₡500 Coin in Costa Rica: Design, Features, and Exchange Deadline

Time is running out to spend your old ₡500 coins! The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) has announced that the current golden ₡500 coin will be replaced with a new bimetallic design starting July 1, 2025. This change marks not only a shift in currency but also a celebration of a pivotal moment in Costa Rican history.

The new ₡500 coin commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party, a historic event in 1824 when the Nicoya region voluntarily joined Costa Rica. This annexation significantly expanded Costa Rica’s territory and enriched its cultural heritage, adding the province of Guanacaste to the nation.

To honor this bicentennial, the new coin, which has been in circulation since January 20th, features a striking design showcasing the Nicoya Peninsula and the outline of Guanacaste. A majestic Guanacaste tree, the national symbol of Costa Rica, stands proudly alongside a seal representing the indigenous peoples of the North Pacific. Adding a human touch, the coin also depicts a woman adorned in a vibrant traditional costume, complete with a flowing skirt and intricate embroidery.

The BCCR has stated that the distribution of the new currency and the withdrawal of the old coins will be handled through the national financial system. “As of July 1, 2025, the ₡500 coin of the previous design will lose its value as a means of payment,” the BCCR announced. “As of that date, such coins must be exchanged or deposited in the different financial entities.”

The new coins are bimetallic, with a silver-plated core made of copper and nickel, and a golden ring composed of an alloy of copper, zinc, and nickel. They are slightly smaller than the old coins, measuring 28 millimeters in diameter. On the obverse side, the coin boasts a unique security feature—a “latent” image. This dynamic image appears to shift between the numeral “500” and the initials “BCCR” when the coin is tilted, making it difficult to counterfeit.

In the most recent design, the one commemorating the Annexation of the Nicoya Party, the phrases “200 años de la Anexión del Partido de Nicoya 1824 – 2024” (200 Years of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party 1824 – 2024) and “De la patria por nuestra voluntad” (Of the Nation by Our Will) are prominently displayed.

Don’t forget! After July 1, 2025, those old golden ₡500 coins will no longer be accepted as payment. Be sure to take them to your local bank to exchange them for the new commemorative design before it’s too late.