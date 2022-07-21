Costa Rica’s Annexation of Guanacaste Cultural Festival

The 198th anniversary of the Annexation of Guanacaste to Costa Rica will be celebrated with artistic and cultural activities.

As part of the celebrations, The Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ), in collaboration with the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (CPAC) and the Municipality of Nicoya, will offer the “Festival Cultural de la Anexión Nicoya Azul” from Friday, July 22nd to Monday, July 25th, at the Nicoya Park.

“It is an honor to be part of this commemoration and to have cultural representation through music and dance; this allows us to remember this historical moment, which was so important for our country,” said the Minister of Culture and Youth Nayuribe Guadamuz.

The festival will include the participation of the National Dance Company (CND) and the Guanacaste Concert Band.

“During this festival, various groups will delight us with their repertoires, where ancestry, culture, and tradition will be part of this commemoration. We have worked hard to bring quality shows to this cultural festival,” said the Director of CPAC, Alexander Cuadra.

The activities are varied and promise to delight all attendees. In addition, it will be a very enriching cultural experience for those who are not from the area or come from a different country.

On July 22, a concert by the Guanacaste Concert Band is expected, at 7 p.m., at the Antigua Gobernación de Liberia, as well as the Saxophone and Percussion Ensemble of the Institute of the National Music Center, 8 p.m., at the Nicoya Park.

In addition, on July 23, the show “Coraje MMXX,” by the National Dance Company, at 8 p.m., at Nicoya Park. A video mapping and a concert by Big Band Juvenil, at 8 p.m., in Nicoya’s Central Park will be scheduled for July 24.

On July 25, Annexation Day, there will be civic acts, folkloric presentations, dances with the traditional marimbas, and at 6 p.m., a series of special activities to commemorate the date, such as masquerades, cimarronas, dances, and a closing concert.

The Ministry of Culture invites everyone to come and enjoy such beautiful activities and celebrate such an important event.