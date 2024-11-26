IATA Demands Action on Liberia Airport Runway Repairs in Costa Rica

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the runway at Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, a critical hub for Costa Rica’s tourism industry. Delays and the eventual suspension of repairs, coupled with heavy rains, have rendered the runway partially inoperable during the peak travel season. This has left the aviation and tourism sectors unable to plan effectively for the disruption.

IATA stressed the importance of prompt government action to complete the necessary repairs. “The abrupt decision to close the airport a few days ago, followed by its sudden reopening, forced airlines to divert or cancel flights. This disrupted flight schedules, affecting passengers traveling to or from this major tourist destination,” the association said in a statement.

Despite the urgency, the government appears to lack a clear timeline for addressing the issue. Rehabilitation work on the airport’s runway is only 15% complete, and engineers needed to oversee the project have yet to be appointed. “The repairs have made minimal progress, despite the project’s original November 3 deadline. The runway work is only 15% complete, while hydraulic systems, including drainage works, are between 30% and 35% finished,” said Marcos Castillo, executive director of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

According to Castillo, the hiring process for engineers to lead the project is ongoing. The previous engineering team was unable to issue technical evaluations due to a potential conflict of interest, as they had also been involved in designing the project plans and contracts. The ongoing issues have taken a toll on Costa Rica’s tourism sector.

The airport closures and flight cancellations have caused significant disruptions, with businesses in Guanacaste reporting millions in losses. Airlines have expressed reluctance to operate on the runway under its current conditions, heightening fears about the impact on Guanacaste’s peak tourism season.

As one of Costa Rica’s key international airports, the runway’s functionality is critical to the country’s economy and tourism industry. IATA has urged the government to address the delays immediately to avoid further damage to the sector.