Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport Crisis Strands Thousands Until November 21st

The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, due to ongoing runway issues, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) announced today. This extended closure of Costa Rica’s second-busiest airport continues to significantly impact flights and the tourism sector.

“All international commercial operations are canceled,” the DGAC confirmed in a statement released this morning. The closure, initially implemented last Friday, has seen brief reopening’s followed by further shutdowns, causing widespread disruption. Airport authorities are working to bring the runway up to safety standards. “We hope this intervention resolves the persistent runway issues,” a spokesperson for Guanacaste Airport stated. “Recent disruptions have hindered our ability to provide the quality service expected by passengers and business partners.”

Passengers with affected flights are strongly advised to contact their airlines immediately for rescheduling and to avoid traveling to the terminal. The prolonged closure has drawn sharp criticism from Costa Rican business chambers. “The lack of foresight and coordination is unacceptable,” said Juan Carlos Rodríguez, President of the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce. “Tourists are stranded, unable to arrive or leave as planned, while airlines face significant logistical challenges.”

The Arenal Chamber of Tourism (Arenal CTC) expressed particular concern about the impact on the country’s vital tourism sector. “Reliable air connectivity through Liberia Airport is essential for travelers visiting Arenal and other key destinations,” said María Amalia Revelo, President of Arenal CTC. “Without an immediate solution and clear guarantees to prevent future closures, the long-term damage to our tourism industry could be severe.”

The Ministry of Tourism estimates that the airport closure could result in losses exceeding $5 million per day for the local economy, based on average daily visitor spending. In response to the growing crisis, President Rodrigo Chaves has called an emergency meeting with the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Luis Amador, and tourism industry leaders to address the situation and develop a comprehensive action plan.

Guanacaste Airport continues to share updates on social media, urging passengers to check their flight status. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” the airport’s latest statement read. As the situation develops, local businesses and tourism operators are scrambling to accommodate stranded travelers and adjust to the ongoing uncertainty. The government has promised to provide daily updates on the progress of runway repairs and any changes to the airport’s operational status.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.