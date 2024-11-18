Costa Rica Faces Tourism Fallout Over Liberia Airport Shutdown

The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) has called on the Costa Rican government to immediately reopen Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste. The airport’s recent closure, which lasted several days, has caused significant inconvenience for domestic and international travelers, sparking outrage from industry stakeholders.

“CANATUR expresses its indignation at the operational disorder caused by the reopening and abrupt closure, without prior notice, of the airport’s runway,” the organization said in a statement. The chamber emphasized that such disruptions harm Costa Rica’s reputation as a top-tier tourist destination, especially with the high season fast approaching.

The tourism sector has been particularly hard hit by the closure, as many travelers found themselves stranded, unable to reach or depart from their destinations. The situation was further exacerbated by maintenance needs that intensified the operational challenges. CANATUR warned that the fallout from these disruptions extends beyond immediate traveler frustration, threatening the credibility of airlines and the tourism industry as a whole.

According to CANATUR, the government has yet to address the economic consequences of these closures. The financial burden of rescheduling flights, paying penalties, and compensating impacted travelers has fallen entirely on the private sector. “This lack of foresight and coordination is unacceptable,” said Marti Jiménez, president of CANATUR. “Tourists deserve dignified treatment and swift responses that uphold Costa Rica’s commitment to quality tourism.”

In addition to financial losses, the lack of timely communication with travelers and industry stakeholders has worsened the situation. CANATUR stressed that clear and transparent updates are essential to minimizing the impact of such emergencies in the future.

As Costa Rica approaches its peak travel season, CANATUR has called for immediate action, including a definitive timeline for the airport’s reopening and a plan to prevent future disruptions. “These measures are crucial to safeguarding Costa Rica’s competitiveness as a destination and restoring trust among international visitors,” CANATUR emphasized.