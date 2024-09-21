Costa Rica Pressured by UN to End Impunity in Indigenous Leader Killings

The United Nations (UN) has called on Costa Rica to take immediate action to ensure that this murder does not go unpunished and to prevent further violence against the integrity of indigenous peoples and their territories.

“The UN regrets that, more than four years after the murder of indigenous rights leader Jerhy Rivera, the judicial proceedings have yet to result in the punishment of the perpetrators and masterminds, as well as compensation for the damage caused by this crime, allowing it to remain in a state of impunity,” the statement read.

The organization acknowledges that the judicial system is a pillar of the rule of law in Costa Rica. Therefore, it urges the country to ensure that judicial processes reflect recent efforts by the Judiciary to guarantee access to justice for indigenous peoples—an obligation assumed by the Costa Rican State.

This pronouncement follows similar concerns expressed last January regarding the acquittal of those suspected of orchestrating the death of indigenous leader Sergio Rojas, in a case where the court cited significant issues with the intercultural approach taken during the investigation.

“We reiterate to the Costa Rican State the recommendations made by United Nations Rapporteur for Indigenous Peoples José Francisco Calí Tzay in 2021,” they added.

The recommendations call for continued development of the access-to-justice policy, with active participation from indigenous communities, in line with international standards and with technical assistance from OHCHR. Additionally, ongoing and effective training on indigenous rights, their worldviews, and the principle of conventionality should be mandatory for all Judiciary personnel.

The State must also allocate sufficient financial and human resources to ensure culturally appropriate services during judicial proceedings involving indigenous persons, including the provision of interpreters free of charge when necessary or requested. Furthermore, indigenous rights and their worldview should be mandatory subjects in public selection processes for positions within the Judiciary and State Security Forces.

“The United Nations System expresses its solidarity with the families of Jerhy Rivera and Sergio Rojas, as well as the Bribri and Térraba peoples, in the hope that security, peace, and justice will uphold the constitutional values of this multiethnic and multicultural nation,” the UN added.