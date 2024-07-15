Renewable Energy: Costa Rica’s Secret Weapon in Global Semiconductor Race

Costa Rica hopes to become a semiconductor hub and boost its economy. The country must compete against other major powers in the field, especially in Southeast Asia.

Given the intense competition in this market, any added value becomes significant, making the environmental footprint a crucial factor. In Costa Rica, approximately 95% of the energy matrix is renewable, while in its main competitors it is around 12%.

According to the Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), sustainability continues to be a competitive advantage in Costa Rica’s value proposition.

“Specifically in the semiconductor sector, it represents an opportunity over competing countries, as companies in the sector have internal sustainable development plans focused on the use of renewable energy, which is also aligned with global industry trends and the NetZero 2050 goal to reduce the carbon footprint,” they explained.

This was one of the points highlighted by the country’s delegation at Semicon West, the world’s leading semiconductor trade fair. The Costa Rican delegation explained the growing pressure on the industry to have access to clean energy sources, especially as it is a sector with high electricity consumption.

“On this matter, Costa Rica is a world leader. The country has a strong position that allows it to stand out and compete to attract these companies,” the national representatives noted.

These companies have short- and medium-term objectives linked to sustainability in their operations; therefore, being able to connect to a green energy network is an important attraction for achieving their goals. Semicon West was held in California, bringing together more than 600 specialists and leading companies in the field.

“Costa Rica is a strategic partner for the semiconductor industry. We will promote key meetings to expose our value proposition to companies in the industry,” said Laura Lopez, manager of Procomer. Lopez also mentioned that the country’s offer is based on its well-known political stability and history of peace, legal security for investors, attractive incentives, human talent, and a robust ecosystem of local suppliers