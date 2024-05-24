Costa Rica Attracts More Canadian Visitors with Increased Flights

The Guanacaste Airport and the Costa Rican Tourism Board have announced an increase in the number of flights on the route from Montreal (YUL), Canada, to Guanacaste (LIR), operated by Air Transat, starting in July 2024.This route will feature two flights per week on Wednesdays and Sundays during July and August, coinciding with the Canadian summer season.

The flight will arrive at Guanacaste Airport at 11:30 a.m. and depart at 12:40 p.m. for Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL). Air Transat will operate a 198-seat A321 aircraft.

“As a result of our efforts and joint work, we are very pleased to announce that Air Transat has increased its frequencies to two per week during July and August. This will drive growth in this market, particularly in central-northern Canada, and clearly demonstrates that we continue to be a first-class tourist destination,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

Previously, Air Transat operated this route from Montreal only during the winter season (November – April). The extension of this route on an annual basis to Guanacaste started this May, with a weekly flight.

Due to the increased demand, frequencies during July and August will be doubled, offering passengers more opportunities to visit the country at different times of the year.

“We are pleased to announce an increase in frequencies on this route. This reflects the Canadian traveler’s preference for enjoying the natural and cultural beauties that the province has to offer,” commented Cesar Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

According to the most recent data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, 242,970 Canadian tourists entered the country by air in 2023. During the first four months of this year, 143,076 travelers from Canada visited the country. The latest information from the ICT reveals that their average stay is 14.8 nights.

“Canada is our second-largest outbound market of tourists to Costa Rica and has been growing significantly. We have been developing promotional activities focused on that market, taking into account the specific tastes and preferences of Canadians,” added the Minister of Tourism.